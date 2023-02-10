ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kellogg, ID

KREM

Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene man faces prison after shooting at wife

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man could spend life in prison after he attempted to shoot his wife, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, was convicted in January of aggravated assault and felony injury to a child. Separately, Keyes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District

SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
SPOKANE, WA

