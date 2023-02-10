Read full article on original website
Related
KREM
Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
Coeur d'Alene man faces prison after shooting at wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man could spend life in prison after he attempted to shoot his wife, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, was convicted in January of aggravated assault and felony injury to a child. Separately, Keyes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.
KHQ Right Now
Vandals steal dog tags from Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley
A thief stole the dog tags of the Vietnam veterans' memorial in Spokane Valley Thursday evening. David Baird, the director of the Spokane Vet Center, said the theft was "another example of... spitting in the face of these Vietnam veterans."
FOX 28 Spokane
Family raising money for dog found injured after hit-and -run
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho – A GoFundMe page has raised over $1,400 to help local residents, Taylar and Hunter, pay for vets bills after they found a dog near Hayden Lake with injuries after being hit by a car. The GoFundMe page says the dog was struck by a car...
'No effort has gone unnoticed': Community showing support for Husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — When bad things happen in a community, Better Together Animal Alliance officials said two reactions are possible — outrage or positive action. When several dozen husky-type dogs were abandoned in Bonner County and adjacent areas, BTAA officials said the community chose the latter, as reported by our news partners, the Bonner County Daily Bee.
KXLY
Four arrested in deadly shooting in Spokane's South Perry District
SPOKANE, WA -- Four people have been arrested, including a 16-year-old, in connection to a drive-by shooting in the South Perry District that left two people wounded and a 17-year-old dead Wednesday night. According to court documents, 18-year-old Hagen Charbonneau was arrested Thursday near an apartment complex in the area...
‘No additional chances’: North Idaho College admin meets with accreditors after show cause sanction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South has called on the board of trustees, college staff and the community to take ownership of the problems at NIC and be part of the solution, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
FOX 28 Spokane
Search warrants obtained for 3 persons of interest in fatal shooting on 2nd and Havana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Search warrants for three persons of interest were obtained Thursday as part of an investigation into a fatal shooting on 2nd Avenue and Havana Street. Included in the court filings was testimony from what allegedly led up to the homicide. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a...
Comments / 0