Read full article on original website
Related
Shoshone News Press
Johnson's Gems moves locations
WALLACE — Johnson’s Gems and Collectibles will continue to be the one-stop shop for beautiful gems, minerals, historical items and collectibles in Wallace; however, they will be moving locations. The shop will be divided into two locations, one on 611 Cedar St. in Wallace, and one at the...
KREM
Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
‘No additional chances’: North Idaho College admin meets with accreditors after show cause sanction
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South has called on the board of trustees, college staff and the community to take ownership of the problems at NIC and be part of the solution, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Coeur d'Alene man faces prison after shooting at wife
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man could spend life in prison after he attempted to shoot his wife, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, was convicted in January of aggravated assault and felony injury to a child. Separately, Keyes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family raising money for dog found injured after hit-and -run
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho – A GoFundMe page has raised over $1,400 to help local residents, Taylar and Hunter, pay for vets bills after they found a dog near Hayden Lake with injuries after being hit by a car. The GoFundMe page says the dog was struck by a car...
FOX 28 Spokane
Shelter-in-place warning issued for Kootenai County residents near Latour Creek, Buckner Road
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A shelter-in-place order has been issued by Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) for the area near Latour Creek and Buckner Road while several law enforcement agencies search for two suspects who fled from pursuit on Wednesday. Two suspects were fleeing from Kootenai County deputies...
KTVB
Highway 95 remains closed north of New Meadows due to fuel leak
Highway 95 is closed in both directions near Pinehurst after a semi hauling propane crashed. It will be closed until at least Saturday, possibly longer.
Comments / 2