Wallace, ID

Shoshone News Press

Johnson's Gems moves locations

WALLACE — Johnson’s Gems and Collectibles will continue to be the one-stop shop for beautiful gems, minerals, historical items and collectibles in Wallace; however, they will be moving locations. The shop will be divided into two locations, one on 611 Cedar St. in Wallace, and one at the...
WALLACE, ID
KREM

Moose trio visits North Idaho Lake Wood Ranch

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Lake Wood Ranch housing community on Fourth Street near the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d'Alene enjoyed a visit from a mama and two juvenile moose early Wednesday evening, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Lake Wood...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene man faces prison after shooting at wife

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene man could spend life in prison after he attempted to shoot his wife, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Keenon L. Keyes, 36, was convicted in January of aggravated assault and felony injury to a child. Separately, Keyes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and violating a no contact order.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

