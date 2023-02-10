Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Los Angeles Magazine

Julian Wasser, Famed L.A. Photojournalist, Dies at 85

By michaelwalker,

7 days ago

Photographer Julian Wasser, who captured multiple shades of light and dark during the cultural upheaval in Los Angeles during the 1960s and 70s, died on Wednesday night. He was 85.

As a teenager, Wasser began photographing crime scenes in Washington, D.C., borrowing his father’s Contax 35mm camera. His striking skills in composition led to his recruitment as a West Coast contract photographer for Time magazine, among other major publications of the era. Along the way, he captured iconic images of Steve McQueen, the Fondas, Hugh Hefner, Joan Didion posing with her Corvette Stingray, and a closeup of a still-glowing Marilyn Monroe applauding at the Golden Globes in 1962.

In 1963, assigned by Time to cover the landmark Marcel Duchamp exhibition at the Pasadena Art Museum, Wasser shot the conceptual artist playing chess with a nude woman. As Duchamp’s naked opponent, Wasser recruited 19-year-old Eve Babitz, later an acclaimed L.A. writer, who happened to be dating the married curator of the show, Walter Hopps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVYwu_0kizXQRP00
SEX AND RAGE: Babitz and Marcel Duchamp at the Pasadena Art Museum in 1963. The now-famous photo was her revenge on the museum’s married director, with whom she was having an affair.

(Julian Wasser, Pasadena Art Museum, 1963)

“Well, [Duchamp] was into chess and he did the Nude Descending a Staircase . So you get a nude, chess, a girl with giant tits. Why not?” Wasser told Los Angeles in 2022 as part of an exclusive oral history of Babitz. “I photographed Eve before. She was a total exhibitionist, so anything could happen.”

The image became one of Wasser’s most famous photos, but it was just one of many assignments over the decades that captured moments of high pop culture with style and skill at a highly competitive time in photojournalism. The 60s in particular was a special time in Los Angeles, long before TMZ and an army of paparazzo commandos descended. Celebrities were more accessible then, Wasser recalled, and the pictures were better because of it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I0E3D_0kizXQRP00
Julian Wasser in the mid-1970s

Brad Elterman

He was as comfortable on movie sets with Jack Nicholson and Alfred Hitchcock as he was visiting Rodney’s English Disco on Sunset Blvd. for a fiery performance by Iggy and the Stooges. He captured now-classic portraits on sound stages for Charlie’s Angels to Rosemary’s Baby , and mingled easily with the pop stars of the moment: the Beatles, Beach Boys and Byrds in the 1960s; Bowie, the Jackson 5 and the New York Dolls in the 1970s.

For years, Wasser worked out of a pair of apartments (across the hall from Leslie Caron) on Young Drive in Beverly Hills, surrounded by police scanners to alert him to scoops, and owned one of the first mobile phones in Los Angeles.

“He was one of the most unique individuals I ever met: brilliant, funny, charming, charismatic, educated, self-taught,” says photographer Brad Elterman, who met Wasser in 1976.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIvGj_0kizXQRP00

“My father lived life on his own terms. He was a very interesting, talented, funny, character. I’m very grateful to be his daughter,” artist-actress Alexi Wasser posted of his death on Instagram. “Whether in L.A., New York, Paris, Berlin, or London, he lived to hang out! He loved meeting people, making wisecracks, flirting, being inappropriate, taking photos, watching movies.”

Stay on top of the latest in L.A. news, food, and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.

The post Julian Wasser, Famed L.A. Photojournalist, Dies at 85 appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
Erika Jayne’s Past Fraud Claim Raising Eyebrows About L.A. Secret Service
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
Michel Moore’s Short, Strange Trip to a Second Term as LAPD Boss
Los Angeles, CA13 days ago
The LAMag Guide To Weekend Sales: MeMe London, Lunya, Georg Roth
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Most Popular
"NYPD Blue" Star Dies Tragically in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
L.A. to Vegas: Blake Shelton, Guy Fieri Opening New Sin City Restaurants
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Daily Brief: Yasiel Puig Says Feds Gambling Prob Was Racist; Austin Majors, Child Actor In “NYPD Blue,” Dies At 27
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Howard Bragman, Hollywood PR Guru and Crisis Manager, Dies at 66
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Diddy's former bodyguard claims The Notorious B.I.G. wasn't killed in a drive-by shooting: 'The car was probably there all night'
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Grammy Awards 2023: Whose Fashion Commanded the Most Attention?
Los Angeles, CA11 days ago
Daily Brief: Tom Girardi Case Raises Eyebrows About L.A. Secret Service; City Council Approves Power Plant Switch to ‘Racist’ Green Hydrogen
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Competency Hearing Ordered for Disbarred ‘RHOBH’ Lawyer Tom Girardi
Los Angeles, CA10 days ago
Las Vegas Massacre-Size Weapon Stockpile Found in Hollywood High-Rise Apartment
Los Angeles, CA14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy