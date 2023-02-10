Read full article on original website
France 24
US military says it recovered sensors from Chinese spy balloon
The US military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a US fighter jet off South Carolina's coast on February 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering. "Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including...
France 24
China accuses US of sending balloons into its airspace 'more than 10 times'
China accused the United States Monday of flying balloons over its territory, hitting back against Washington's claims that Beijing has been sending alleged surveillance aircraft. The White House denies the accusations. Relations between the United States and China have further soured after Washington shot down an alleged Chinese espionage device...
Dual US-Jordanian citizen imprisoned in Jordan on sedition charges launches hunger strike
A US citizen detained in Jordan is calling on the US government to demand his return to the United States and launching a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment. Bassem Awadallah, a dual US-Jordanian citizen, was arrested in April 2021 and sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of incitement against the state and sowing sedition.
France 24
Biden and Lula vow to defend democracy in the Americas
President Joe Biden and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday at the White House that the two biggest countries in the Americas have successfully seen off attacks on their democracies and will now work together on fighting the climate crisis. "Both our nations' strong democracies have...
France 24
US jet shoots down another mystery 'object' over Canada
A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday, the second such incident in North American skies since the dramatic downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago. "Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
In 1914, an 11-Year-Old Black Girl Discovered Oil on Her Property. She Was So Rich that She Was Declared Legally White
The Treaty of 1866 was a defining moment in American history that would shape the future of the country and impact the lives of millions of its citizens, especially a young girl named Sarah Rector.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
France 24
Israel authorises nine West Bank outposts, despite US opposition
Israel granted retroactive authorisation on Sunday to nine Jewish settler outposts in the occupied West Bank and announced mass-construction of new homes within established settlements, moves likely to draw US admonition. The first to publish the decisions by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet were two pro-settler politicians whose inclusion...
France 24
Paris rally calls for Iran's Revolutionary Guards to be listed as a 'terror' group
Thousands of Europe-based Iranians, including relatives of victims of repression in the Islamic republic, lawmakers and campaigners, on Saturday urged the EU at a rally in Paris to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "terror" group. Speakers at the rally at Place Vauban in the heart of the French capital...
France 24
Russia hits Ukraine power grid and gains ground in eastern Ukraine
Russian missiles hit power facilities on Friday across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway inthe east. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
UK ready to snub key EU science research scheme if Brexit row not resolved
Amid stalemate over UK joining Horizon Europe due to Northern Ireland protocol, Michelle Donelan looks to allies outside bloc
Strong jobs, lower inflation push consumer sentiment to 13-month high
Easing inflation and a strong labor market are helping consumers feel better about the economy this month, according to a closely watched survey released Friday by the University of Michigan.
France 24
Israeli air strike hits Hamas complex in Gaza: military
The Palestinian Red Crescent said one person was killed in a pre-dawn Israeli army raid in Nablus in the northern West Bank, the scene of near-relentless violence over the past year. The army did not immediately comment on the Nablus raid. But in Gaza, it said it had struck "an...
France 24
NATO chief's departure plan relaunches succession race
Diplomats in Brussels say there is no consensus as to who should replace former Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg as the Western alliance's top civilian official. Some allies were considering a plan to extend his already nine-year-old term to oversee NATO's response to the crisis unleashed by Russia's war against Ukraine.
France protests look to test government's resolve on pension reforms
PARIS/TOURS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated across France on Saturday seeking to keep up pressure on the government over its pension reform plans, including a move to raise the retirement age to 64 from 62.
ABC News
East Germany's last communist leader dies at 95
BERLIN -- Hans Modrow, who served as East Germany's last communist leader during a turbulent tenure that ended in the country's first and only free election, has died. He was 95. Modrow died early Saturday, the Left party parliamentary group tweeted. Modrow, a reform-minded communist, took over East Germany shortly...
France 24
'Miracle' baby pulled alive from rubble in Turkey's Antakya days after quake
Amid the anguish in quake-stricken Turkey, FRANCE 24 brings you the remarkable story of a baby girl called Aliye Dagli, pulled alive from the rubble of her home in Antakya almost six days after the devastating February 6 earthquakes – when experts say the chances of finding survivors is lower than 10 percent. Our reporters Julie Dungelhoeff and Nadia Massih have her story.
France 24
Hundreds of thousands protest across France against pension reform, unions vow to ramp up strikes
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in France on Saturday in a fourth day of action against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, with unions planning to ramp up strikes if the plan is not dropped. Unlike on the three previous protest days there was no call for...
