Florida State

France 24

US military says it recovered sensors from Chinese spy balloon

The US military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the suspected Chinese spy balloon downed by a US fighter jet off South Carolina's coast on February 4, including key sensors presumably used for intelligence gathering. "Crews have been able to recover significant debris from the site, including...
ALASKA STATE
France 24

China accuses US of sending balloons into its airspace 'more than 10 times'

China accused the United States Monday of flying balloons over its territory, hitting back against Washington's claims that Beijing has been sending alleged surveillance aircraft. The White House denies the accusations. Relations between the United States and China have further soured after Washington shot down an alleged Chinese espionage device...
ALASKA STATE
France 24

Biden and Lula vow to defend democracy in the Americas

President Joe Biden and his Brazilian counterpart Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Friday at the White House that the two biggest countries in the Americas have successfully seen off attacks on their democracies and will now work together on fighting the climate crisis. "Both our nations' strong democracies have...
France 24

US jet shoots down another mystery 'object' over Canada

A US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object over Canada on Saturday, the second such incident in North American skies since the dramatic downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago. "Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau...
MONTANA STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
France 24

Israel authorises nine West Bank outposts, despite US opposition

Israel granted retroactive authorisation on Sunday to nine Jewish settler outposts in the occupied West Bank and announced mass-construction of new homes within established settlements, moves likely to draw US admonition. The first to publish the decisions by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet were two pro-settler politicians whose inclusion...
France 24

Paris rally calls for Iran's Revolutionary Guards to be listed as a 'terror' group

Thousands of Europe-based Iranians, including relatives of victims of repression in the Islamic republic, lawmakers and campaigners, on Saturday urged the EU at a rally in Paris to list Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a "terror" group. Speakers at the rally at Place Vauban in the heart of the French capital...
France 24

Russia hits Ukraine power grid and gains ground in eastern Ukraine

Russian missiles hit power facilities on Friday across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway inthe east. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24

Israeli air strike hits Hamas complex in Gaza: military

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one person was killed in a pre-dawn Israeli army raid in Nablus in the northern West Bank, the scene of near-relentless violence over the past year. The army did not immediately comment on the Nablus raid. But in Gaza, it said it had struck "an...
France 24

NATO chief's departure plan relaunches succession race

Diplomats in Brussels say there is no consensus as to who should replace former Norwegian prime minister Jens Stoltenberg as the Western alliance's top civilian official. Some allies were considering a plan to extend his already nine-year-old term to oversee NATO's response to the crisis unleashed by Russia's war against Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

East Germany's last communist leader dies at 95

BERLIN -- Hans Modrow, who served as East Germany's last communist leader during a turbulent tenure that ended in the country's first and only free election, has died. He was 95. Modrow died early Saturday, the Left party parliamentary group tweeted. Modrow, a reform-minded communist, took over East Germany shortly...
France 24

'Miracle' baby pulled alive from rubble in Turkey's Antakya days after quake

Amid the anguish in quake-stricken Turkey, FRANCE 24 brings you the remarkable story of a baby girl called Aliye Dagli, pulled alive from the rubble of her home in Antakya almost six days after the devastating February 6 earthquakes – when experts say the chances of finding survivors is lower than 10 percent. Our reporters Julie Dungelhoeff and Nadia Massih have her story.

