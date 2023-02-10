Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Office Supply Store: Office Depot to Close Down Several Locations In 2023Minha D.Orlando, FL
Lake County Florida Celebrates Georgefest from February 18-26, 2023Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningEustis, FL
Capitalizing on Orlando's Growing Economy with a Storage Facility InvestmentInformed InsightOrlando, FL
Thriving Business Community in Orlando: Exploring the City's Investment PotentialInformed InsightOrlando, FL
DeSantis vs. Disney: Battle for control escalates in FloridaEdy ZooOrlando, FL
What to know about this $170M project set to break ground near Disney World
A developer is preparing to break ground on a $170 million, mixed-use project with a variety of vacation home offerings and a commercial component in Osceola County’s Four Corners area near Disney.
themeparktourist.com
Rumor - 'The Great Florida Road Trip' To Replace Controversial 'Bullseye Blast' Target Shooting Game At Orlando ICON Park
UPDATE February 13 - All has been quiet for a long time on the fate of the controversial 'Bullseye Blast' target shooting game at Orlando ICON Park which opened and then quickly shut again back in July 2022. The giant Observation wheel at Orlando ICON Park has now reopened and...
Orlando Science Center offers a night of learning just for adults
If you are 21 years and older, you can learn about Central Florida STEM projects next weekend.
matadornetwork.com
7 Outdoor Things To Do in Orlando Besides Theme Parks
It’s not surprising that Orlando is known primarily for theme parks, since it’s home to both Disney World and Universal Orlando, which have multiple massive amusement parks. But there are plenty of things to do in Orlando besides theme parks, and considering the cost and crowds at places...
rtands.com
Brightline Launches New Rail Safety PSA
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. Brightline launched a new rail safety campaign Feb. 6, as the agency works to further educate community members on the importance of safety near the tracks. The message to pedestrians and commuters: “Stopping a bad decision is easy, stopping...
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
disneyfoodblog.com
Buy One Annual Pass, Get One FREE at an Orlando Theme Park
Fans of Orlando theme parks, here’s your chance to grab a great deal!. Who doesn’t love a great deal — especially when it comes to theme parks! In January, SeaWorld Orlando offered free beer to guests 21 years and older. Now, Seaworld Orlando has a new offer to entice guests to visit.
allears.net
One Airline Will Offer NEW Nonstop Flights to Orlando
Traveling to Disney World is about to get a whole lot easier for a select group of people!. Many Disney World guests travel through the Orlando International Airport on their way to their Disney vacation. This airport has been going through quite a big change recently, from getting a fancy new Terminal and Brightline Train Station to enhanced security measures that make it easier for you to make your flight. Now, a major airline is adding a NEW nonstop route to and from this airport.
disneyfoodblog.com
Southwest Airlines Adds NEW Nonstop Route to Orlando
When you travel to Disney World, do you fly? We would guess that a lot of our readers do. That’s why it’s important to stay on top of what airlines are doing to make sure you’re getting the best deals, know about discounts, and have details about new service to and from Orlando International Airport. Now, we’ve got a NEW flight to tell you about that can take you to Disney World!
Three Orlando restaurants scored spots on Yelp’s list of the Top 100 restaurants in the U.S.
Three Orlando eateries secured slots on Yelp's recently-published list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States. Yelp's annual list spotlights restaurants from around the U.S. aggregated from user reviews. This is the 10th year of the Top 100, and the trio of Orlando restaurants who made the cut cover a diverse array of culinary ground. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine came in very strong at ninth place. One Yelper likened the food to "a party for my taste buds that I never wanted to end.” Orlando Weekly restaurant critic Faiyaz Kara called it a "gastronomic love fest." The omakase-style eatery Kadence scored the 30th place slot.
fox35orlando.com
Super Bowl 2023: What are the grocery store hours?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you forget an item for your Super Bowl party? If so, here's a list of grocery stores that are open. While most stores appear to be operating on normal a schedule this game day, hours can change, so check with your local grocery store just in case.
State returns $6M in unclaimed property to Orlando residents, says more is waiting
Statewide, there are still billions of dollars that have yet to be claimed.
tourcounsel.com
Seminole Towne Center | Mall in Sanford, Florida
Seminole Towne Center is a super-regional enclosed mall located in Sanford, Florida, 20 mi (32 km) north of Orlando at the intersection of I-4 and SR 417. It has 1,136,579 square feet (105,591.6 m2) of gross leasable space. Current anchors are JCPenney, Dillard's, Dick's Sporting Goods, & Elev8 Fun, With 2 vacant anchors which are the former Macy's & Burlington.
WESH
Ocoee residents say they're losing sleep due to nighttime construction project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in one Ocoee neighborhood said they are losing sleep because of an ongoing construction project behind their backyards. “It’s just really bad. It’s from 9, 10 p.m. to 3, 4 in the morning,” said resident Angela Pyne. “Banging, beeping of trucks backing up.”
Cruise Ships, Orlando to Panama
Cruise ships offer a unique and exciting way to explore the beautiful waters between Orlando, Florida, and Panama. With several cruise lines operating this route, travelers have several options to choose from, each offering different amenities, prices, and experiences.
fox35orlando.com
2 Florida brothers accused of murder in deadly shooting at Winter Park apartments
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two Orlando brothers have been taken into custody in the shooting death of a man at an Orange County apartment complex last month. On Feb. 10, deputies of the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Burke, 23, and Caleb Burke, 20, on charges of first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm.
tourcounsel.com
West Oaks Mall | Shopping mall in Ocoee, Florida
West Oaks Mall is a local mall located in Ocoee, Florida near Orlando. It is anchored by Dillard's Clearance Center, J. C. Penney, a SunPass Customer Service Center, and a Bed Bath & Beyond Call Center, and has 115 store spaces, a food court, and a 14-screen AMC theater. The...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
flarecord.com
Model sues Orange County Public Schools, alleges staff shared explicit photos of her
A model who permits sexually explicit images of herself to be displayed on a subscription-only website is suing Orange County Public Schools after the district barred her from being a volunteer at her children’s elementary school. Orange County resident Victoria Triece filed the civil complaint Jan. 24 in the...
DeSantis proposes $1.5B fix for slow-moving traffic on I-4 in Osceola County
Work to jumpstart traffic on a usually congested stretch of I-4 could begin as soon as next year.
