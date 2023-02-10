Read full article on original website
Him Too: Another AEW Star Injured, Misses Scheduled Match
That explains a bit. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to be out of action and one of the most common is an injury. You never know when someone is going to go on he shelf and it can keep them away from the ring for quite awhile. Occasionally you will see a promotion do something to hide the injury but now we know about another wrestler who needs some time off.
RUMOR: Former WWE Champion May Return Before WrestleMania 39
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. A former WWE champion, who has been injured for quite some time, may be returning to the ring before WrestleMania 39. In a response to a fan on his Facebook Stories, wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated that Randy Orton recently contacted him about making boots for his return to the ring. He said the following:
He’s Willing: WWE Hall Of Famer Willing To Return To Company If Needed
He’d be welcomed back. There have been countless wrestlers in WWE over the years and only a small number of them have reached the top level of the company. Various wrestlers have become legends in WWE history, with some of them being enshrined in the Hall Of Fame. WWE is able to keep some of these wrestlers on in backstage roles and now one of them is open to returning to the company.
He’s Up: WWE And AEW Set For Likely Bidding War Over International Star
He’s worth the fight. While WWE and AEW are the two biggest wrestling promotions in the world, there are all kinds of talented stars outside of those two companies. It can mean a lot when one of those stars becomes available, if nothing else because the two promotions very well may in up in a bidding war. While not confirmed yet, there is a real chance that we will be seeing another one.
It Was His Call: More On Baron Corbin/JBL Split, Why The Angle Was Canceled
Pull the plug. There are all kinds of ways to present a storyline in wrestling and some of them are a lot more effective than others. You can tell when something is working, but it can take a little longer to figure out that something is missing. When these things finally hit rock bottom though, it is often time to get rid of them and that is what happened with a recent Monday Night Raw story.
WATCH: WWE Star Teases Major Turn After SmackDown Goes Off The Air
That has potential. Every so often, a wrestler will change from good to bad or vice versa. These changes can alter the course of their future as sometimes going to the other side is the right change for them. These changes can be exactly what a wrestler needs at times and we might have seen a big one for an up and coming star after this week’s SmackDown went off the air.
WATCH: Two WWE Stars Appear In Separate Super Bowl Commercials
That’s a big stage. While wrestlers are celebrities who are on national television every week, there is a limit to how big most of them are going to become. That can be seen when these stars are rarely involved in any mainstream media appearances. Every so often you see something a little more surprising and now that has happened again, in one of the most prominent places available.
Family Reunion? Former WWE Star Reveals Plans For Him To Be Kane’s Other Brother
That would have been different. There are several different ways to introduce a new wrestler and one of the most successful is to have them introduced as part of a wrestling family. It is an idea that has worked over the years and still does to this day. Now we are hearing a story about an idea that would have seen a wrestling family grow even larger than it already is.
Uh Oh: Backstage Belief On Vince McMahon’s Involvement With WWE Sale
E Now it seems that McMahon’s involvement is raising yet another question. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Family Reunion? Former WWE Star Reveals Plans For Him To Be Kane’s Other Brother. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief in WWE is that McMahon is a hindrance instead...
