Him Too: Another AEW Star Injured, Misses Scheduled Match
That explains a bit. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to be out of action and one of the most common is an injury. You never know when someone is going to go on he shelf and it can keep them away from the ring for quite awhile. Occasionally you will see a promotion do something to hide the injury but now we know about another wrestler who needs some time off.
He’s Willing: WWE Hall Of Famer Willing To Return To Company If Needed
He’d be welcomed back. There have been countless wrestlers in WWE over the years and only a small number of them have reached the top level of the company. Various wrestlers have become legends in WWE history, with some of them being enshrined in the Hall Of Fame. WWE is able to keep some of these wrestlers on in backstage roles and now one of them is open to returning to the company.
He’s Up: WWE And AEW Set For Likely Bidding War Over International Star
He’s worth the fight. While WWE and AEW are the two biggest wrestling promotions in the world, there are all kinds of talented stars outside of those two companies. It can mean a lot when one of those stars becomes available, if nothing else because the two promotions very well may in up in a bidding war. While not confirmed yet, there is a real chance that we will be seeing another one.
Talk To Me: WWE Introduces New Broadcaster With Independent Background
He’s in. The broadcast team is one of the most important parts of any wrestling company. The people calling the show are tasked with guiding the fans on the path that the company wants them to take, which can be rather complicated at times. WWE has quite the cast of commentators but every now and then they shake it up a bit. That is the situation again as a new voice is around.
It Was His Call: More On Baron Corbin/JBL Split, Why The Angle Was Canceled
Pull the plug. There are all kinds of ways to present a storyline in wrestling and some of them are a lot more effective than others. You can tell when something is working, but it can take a little longer to figure out that something is missing. When these things finally hit rock bottom though, it is often time to get rid of them and that is what happened with a recent Monday Night Raw story.
NXT LVL Up Results – February 10, 2023
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. So somehow, we’re coming off what was an actually entertaining episode last week. If they can keep up that energy this week, it should be another breeze of the show. What makes it more confusing is that it shouldn’t be hard to send in another middle of the road star to boost things up a bit. Let’s get to it.
Read The Fine Print: Why Two Monday Night Raw Superstars Have Been Absent From Shows
That’s a good out. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it is impossible to find something for all of them to do every week. WWE only has so much television time and at some point, someone has to be be left off of a show. In some situations, that is a plus for the wrestlers, and now we know a bit more about how two stars got a special addition to their contracts.
WATCH: WWE Star Teases Major Turn After SmackDown Goes Off The Air
That has potential. Every so often, a wrestler will change from good to bad or vice versa. These changes can alter the course of their future as sometimes going to the other side is the right change for them. These changes can be exactly what a wrestler needs at times and we might have seen a big one for an up and coming star after this week’s SmackDown went off the air.
Family Reunion? Former WWE Star Reveals Plans For Him To Be Kane’s Other Brother
That would have been different. There are several different ways to introduce a new wrestler and one of the most successful is to have them introduced as part of a wrestling family. It is an idea that has worked over the years and still does to this day. Now we are hearing a story about an idea that would have seen a wrestling family grow even larger than it already is.
RUMOR: Former WWE Champion May Return Before WrestleMania 39
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. A former WWE champion, who has been injured for quite some time, may be returning to the ring before WrestleMania 39. In a response to a fan on his Facebook Stories, wrestling bootmaker Jose G Sanz stated that Randy Orton recently contacted him about making boots for his return to the ring. He said the following:
Former NXT Superstar Retires from In-Ring Competition
Changing roles can be good sometimes. NXT Trainer and Coach Matt Bloom recently appeared on the ‘Real Monster Radio’ show, where he discussed a number of topics. One of them was the status of a former NXT superstar, now turned coach. Bloom had the following to say about...
Uh Oh: Backstage Belief On Vince McMahon’s Involvement With WWE Sale
E Now it seems that McMahon’s involvement is raising yet another question. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Family Reunion? Former WWE Star Reveals Plans For Him To Be Kane’s Other Brother. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief in WWE is that McMahon is a hindrance instead...
SmackDown Results – February 10, 2023
Location: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut. We are just over a week away from Elimination Chamber and the main portion of the card is set. That is going to include a pair of Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn challenging Roman Reigns for the World Title. Odds are the latter will get some focus this week so let’s get to it.
