Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

Berkeley to close remaining state-funded COVID-19 testing sites

With California’s state of emergency set to expire by the end of the month, all of the city of Berkeley’s COVID-19 testing sites are expected to close. According to University Health Services spokesperson Tami Cate, even with the termination of state support, Berkeley still has the resources to provide adequate health services to students, including vaccines, boosters, testing and treatments.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

All Pharmaca locations set to close after $19.35 million Walgreens acquisition

Walgreens has bought the assets and pharmaceutical records of Medly Health, the parent company of Pharmaca, for $19.35 million, according to court documents. As a result, all 22 Pharmaca stores nationwide are set to close by Feb. 25, including locations at Berkeley and Rockridge. The Rockridge location closed its pharmacy...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Possession of ammunition reported in MLK Jr. Student Union

UCPD officers found an individual in possession of handgun ammunition inside UC Berkeley’s Martin Luther King Jr. Student Union building Wednesday, according to UCPD Lt. Nicholas Hernandez. Officers responded to a report of disturbance at the building at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Feb. 8, Hernandez stated in an email....
Daily Californian

SF Symphony celebrates new beginnings with exuberant Lunar New Year program

The lion dances, fortune-telling and rabbit petting zoo in Davies Symphony Hall were all mere prologues to the San Francisco Symphony’s sweeping Lunar New Year festivities on the night of Feb. 5th. In celebration of the Year of the Rabbit, a red-clad crowd swarmed the venue’s lobby in anticipation, making lanterns and sampling dragon’s beard candy before finally spilling into the concert hall.
Daily Californian

Cal overcomes early challenges by UCLA, runs way with 50-13 win

On a chilly, partly cloudy Saturday in Berkeley, the starting XV for Cal rugby made its way up the stairs of California Memorial Stadium. Walking in line single file, each player looked more than ready to continue the blue and gold’s dominating run this season. But within five minutes of the opening whistle, these Bears found themselves in unfamiliar territory: playing from behind.
BERKELEY, CA

