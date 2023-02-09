Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Ames National (ATLO) Declares $0.27 Dividend
Ames National said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Stephens & Co. Upgrades First American Financial (FAF)
On February 10, 2023, Stephens & Co. upgraded their outlook for First American Financial from Equal-Weight to Overweight. As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for First American Financial is $61.20. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1.68% from its latest reported closing price of $60.19.
NASDAQ
KBR Impresses Investors With a 12.5% Dividend Hike, Stock Up
KBR, Inc.’s KBR shares jumped 0.96% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 10 after the company announced a hike in its dividend payout. This move reflects the company’s sound and stable financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders. This global engineering, construction and services firm announced a...
NASDAQ
U.S. Lime & Minerals (USLM) Declares $0.20 Dividend
U.S. Lime & Minerals said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the...
NASDAQ
Capital World Investors Increases Position in Polaris Industries (PII)
Fintel reports that Capital World Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.18MM shares of Polaris Industries, Inc (PII). This represents 10.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 8, 2022 they reported 5.98MM shares and 10.10% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Suvretta Capital Management Cuts Stake in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)
Fintel reports that Suvretta Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of InflaRx N.V. (IFRX). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 8, 2021 they reported 6.29MM shares and 13.60% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)
Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Declares $0.25 Dividend
Red Rock Resorts said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Champlain Investment Partners Cuts Stake in Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)
Fintel reports that Champlain Investment Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.49MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ
Renaissance Technologies Cuts Stake in VAALCO Energy (EGY)
Fintel reports that Renaissance Technologies has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.70MM shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY). This represents 2.49% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.24MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 06/16/2006, smart beta exchange traded fund WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend ETF (DES) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On John Neff - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES)...
NASDAQ
1 Under-the-Radar Growth Stock to Buy in February
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) might not fit the conventional definition of an under-the-radar stock. The company dates back to 1956 and is one of the best-known names in home furnishings retail. It also owns West Elm and Pottery Barn. But as a stock, it doesn't get much attention from Wall Street...
NASDAQ
Biden Wants Stock Buybacks to Be Costlier for Companies: What It Means For Investors
Stock buybacks are a boon to investors, but they'll often rile up the more general public, as they are seen as companies prioritizing shareholders over workers and customers. President Joe Biden clearly seems to think so, as he announced during the State of the Union last week that he wants to increase the tax on stock buybacks to 4%.
NASDAQ
Solana's "State of the Union" Reveals Why It's a Screaming Buy
On the final day of January, the founders of Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) published what can best be called a "State of the Union" update. It laid out Solana's priorities for the year ahead, reiterated the key principles and values that are driving the development of the Solana blockchain, and highlighted a multitude of key projects that embody those principles and values. Perhaps most importantly of all, it offered a mea culpa for the events of last year.
NASDAQ
Carlyle Group’s Latest Trades Are Out. Here Are The Asset Managers Largest Listed Portfolio Movements Quarter
This week, alternative asset management and private equity behemoth Carlyle Group Inc reported its latest trades for the December quarter. The institution was founded in 1987 and currently operates 29 offices across 5 continents and aims to drive positive change from embedded impact across their investment process. The global fund...
NASDAQ
Corning (GLW) Declares $0.28 Dividend
Corning said on February 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Is IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (CSML) was launched on 05/16/2017, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by...
NASDAQ
Interesting FOUR Put And Call Options For October 20th
Investors in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw new options become available today, for the October 20th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 249 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOUR options chain for the new October 20th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Comments / 0