Read full article on original website
Related
Public Parking Lot Drug Bust Leads to Arrest of Opelousas, Louisiana Man
EUNICE, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas man has been arrested after law enforcement learned he may have been selling drugs while at work. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office began its investigation into Donathan Wayne Thibodeaux, 36, of Eunice last week, after receiving information that he was selling illegal narcotics.
Firehouse BBQ is suing governor for damages
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some of you may remember hearing about Firehouse BBQ in Livingston Parish in the early chapters of the pandemic. Their name got popular after pushing back against the governor’s mandates and today they’re still in that fight. “She took a stand and...It might...
theadvocate.com
Homeschool growth in Louisiana continues at brisk pace even as pandemic recedes
Jodi Stewart began homeschooling her kids more than 20 years ago and remembers few others like her. When the family moved to Baton Rouge a decade ago, she found an active, but still small homeschool community here. Those days are gone. For the past five years, Stewart and a few...
Three Louisiana Men Sentenced in Federal Court for Illegal Possession of Firearms
Three Louisiana Men Sentenced in Federal Court for Illegal Possession of Firearms. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the sentencing of three defendants for illegally possessing firearms. United States District Judge James D. Cain, Jr. sentenced the three men in United States District Court in Louisiana.
Wildlife Agents in Louisiana Cite Man for Allegedly Taking Illegal Deer, Hunting From Public Road, Hunting During Illegal Hours, Other Infractions
Wildlife Agents in Louisiana Cite Man for Allegedly Taking Illegal Deer, Hunting From Public Road, Hunting During Illegal Hours, Other Infractions. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has stated that agents issued citations to a man from Zachary, Louisiana on January 13 for alleged hunting offenses in Iberville Parish.
Scammers Targeting Lafayette, Louisiana Claiming to Help You Not Be Scammed
It seems like every time you turn around, scammers are working on a new test to an old scam all in an effort to steal your money, your identity, or both. The Better Business Bureau of Acadiana is constantly working to help people understand the latest angles of old and new scams.
Body Found in Car at Port Allen Truck Stop, Could Be Missing Lafayette Parish Woman
A body was found inside a car at a truck stop in Port Allen on Sunday morning and it could be that of a missing woman from the Lafayette area. West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies found the car and the body inside at Super Lucky Louie's Truck Stop on U.S. 190 around 11:00 am.
Louisiana Beach Offers Up White Sand and the Most Beautiful Sunsets
A white sandy beach and the most beautiful sunset you've ever seen, both in Louisiana? And the best part is you don't have to go to Mississippi or Florida to get them.
Louisiana mother, grandmother receive gift from co-worker
Every month, KLFY News 10 and Giles Automotive spotlights Acadiana residents who pay it forward.
Horses and Chickens Show Up in South Louisiana Bar for Mardi Gras
We've seen this happen before. A few photos circulating through social media show a few horses and a few chickens in a south Louisiana bar. The photos were reportedly taken from inside of Willie's in Washington, La. If you're wondering where you may have seen this before, a few years...
NOLA.com
That time in 1949 they tossed Mardi Gras beads made from deadly seeds
This is an excerpt from the book “Mardi Gras Beads,” by Doug MacCash, part of LSU Press’ series “Louisiana True.”. Who could have predicted that beads made from all-natural materials would become a health hazard?. In 1949, certain strands of beads and bracelets that were tossed...
KPLC TV
Thomas Frank Cisco Parole Update
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Overturned 18-wheeler leaking acid causing slowdown on I-10E near Duson. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Authorities offering...
OnlyInYourState
Camp Year-Round At This Epic Riverside Campground In Louisiana
Since Louisiana doesn’t experience the harsh winters that northern states do, we are blessed with the opportunity to camp year-round. Well, except for those times during the summer when we may be watching out for a hurricane. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect campground in Louisiana to spend a few days, then be sure to check out this epic campground where the entire family will enjoy themselves.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Leaving Photo Album at the Scene of the Crime
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Burglary After Leaving Photo Album at the Scene of the Crime. A Louisiana woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary after she reportedly left a photo album at the scene of the crime. Union Parish, Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office...
brproud.com
Inmate death at Louisiana State Penitentiary under investigation
BATON ROUGE, LA (BRPROUD) – Louisiana officials are investigating the Monday, Feb. 13, death of an inmate at Angola State Prison, authorities say. According to the Department of Corrections, Clifton Bell, 64, was operating a forklift when he fell from the machine and died. The Department of Corrections and the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate the cause of his death.
41-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl, and Possession of Marijuana
41-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl, and Possession of Marijuana. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A 41-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and possession of marijuana. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Cutting Tails Off of Live Nutria
The Advocate reports that a man in south Louisiana has been arrested after allegedly cutting the tails off of nutria that were still alive. Harris DeHart reportedly posted videos on social media that showed him cutting the tails off of nutria and then releasing them back into the wild. When...
brproud.com
New $750 million energy-efficient power plant breaks ground in Louisiana
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – A groundbreaking ceremony attended by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso and Kindle Energy CEO Lee Davis on Monday kicks of the construction on on a $750 million power station in Iberville Parish. “This investment by Kindle Energy is a win for...
KTBS
State auditors cite four area governing agencies
BATON ROUGE, La. -- The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office on Monday released findings in audits performed of four area governing agencies. A synopsis of each one follows. Click the link to read the full audit. Red River Parish Sheriff:. The independent auditor found that an accounts payable check totaling $5,191.04...
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0