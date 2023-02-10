ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Guardian

Burt Bacharach: 10 of his greatest songs

Burt Bacharach’s first hit had come in 1957, with the hokey country ballad The Story of My Life, his first collaboration with lyricist Hal David. The first of the songs that would define him came in 1962, with Tommy Hunt recording I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself, then Jerry Butler tackling Make It Easy on Yourself. The definitive version of that song was recorded by the Walker Brothers in 1965, a huge, overwrought edifice – strings, timpani, and Scott Walker piling on the melodrama – that highlighted the drama of Bacharach’s writing.
The Independent

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer of pop songs, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, the singularly gifted and popular composer and Oscar winner who delighted millions with the quirky arrangements and unforgettable melodies of "Walk on By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and dozens of other hits, has died at 94.Bacharach died Wednesday at home in Los Angeles of natural causes, publicist Tina Brausam said Thursday.Over the past 70 years, only Lennon-McCartney, Carole King and a handful of others rivaled his genius for instantly catchy songs that remained performed, played and hummed long after they were written. He had a run of top 10 hits from the 1950s into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
RadarOnline

Accused Assaulter Danny Masterson 'Crushed' After Being Excluded From 'That '90s Show'

Disgraced Danny Masterson was devastated over being excluded and erased from Netflix's sequel to That '70s Show as the scandal-scarred actor faces a new sex assault trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The producers obviously weren't going to bring Danny back. He's poison in Hollywood," dished a source, who noted every other major actor from the original series returned for That '90s Show — including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Topher Grace.The insider squealed that Masterson, 46, was especially stung by the new sitcom acting like his character Steven Hyde never existed. According to the tipster, bosses decided not to mention...
NME

John Boyega responds to Idris Elba no longer calling himself a Black actor

John Boyega has responded to Idris Elba‘s recent comments, where the latter said he had “stopped describing [himself] as a Black actor”. During a recent chat with Esquire UK, the Luther star said people are “obsessed with race”, and that “can really hinder people’s aspirations,” adding that being described as a Black actor “put [him] in a box”.
Loudwire

Legendary Producer Rick Rubin Names the Best Bassist of All Time

Rick Rubin's worked with hundreds of musicians throughout his career, and he's given his take on who he thinks is the best bassist of all time. Rubin's producing credits span across a variety of genres, having really kicked off his career working with hip-hop artists in the '80s, before delving into the metal world with Slayer. Red Hot Chili Peppers, System of a Down, Nine Inch Nails, AC/DC, Slipknot, Metallica and Limp Bizkit are just a handful of other groups he's worked with since.
NME

Pedro Pascal says he “can’t see shit” in ‘The Mandalorian’ helmet

Pedro Pascal has said he “can’t see shit” while wearing his helmet and armour in The Mandalorian. The actor, who plays the titular character in the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff series, recently opened up to Empire ahead of the show’s third season. “It’s like putting on...
NME

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora “unmasked” as Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was revealed to have been the mystery celebrity singing in a jacket potato costume on The Masked Singer UK at the weekend. During his time on the show, Sambora had performed songs such as Elvis Presley‘s ‘Viva Las Vegas’, Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Hallelujah’, Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Go Your Own Way’ and ‘Love Me Again’ by John Newman.
AOL Corp

Jamie Lee Curtis Makes Major Career Announcement and Fans Are Losing It

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, just announced a new exciting career move. She revealed on Instagram that she will be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Kay Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman. “I couldn't...
NME

Physical and vinyl music sales are booming right now – but why?

Streaming may have revolutionised the music industry, but it seems that some habits really do die hard. Despite being up against such stiff competition, vinyl records, CDs and cassette tapes have all found a new lease of life in the streaming era – proof that physical formats are still very much alive and kicking.
NME

Watch Kelela perform ‘Enough For Love’ on ‘Fallon’

Kelela performed her single ‘Enough For Love’ as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this weekend (February 10) – check it out below. The R&B singer/songwriter last week released her second album, ‘Raven’, nearly five-and-a-half years on from her debut ‘Take Me Apart‘.

