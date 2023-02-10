Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Bridging the Delmar Divide in St. Louis BusinessesEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Leading restaurant chain opens another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Shaquille O’Neal Big Chicken Restaurant Is Coming to St. LouisMadocSaint Louis, MO
Related
Yardbarker
The Calgary Flames almost traded for Jason Zucker — but they couldn’t get ahold of their owner
The year was 2019, and the Minnesota Wild were looking to move on from Jason Zucker. Numerous teams were in on the winger, and the Wild had, according to The Athletic’s Michael Russo, three trades in place with different teams at different times. One was with the Calgary Flames.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Red Wings and Tyler Bertuzzi, and the Flyers and James van Riemsdyk
The Stars, Oilers, and Lightning might have some interest in Tyler Bertuzzi. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Detroit Red Wings pending UFA Tyler Bertuzzi. “Okay, Tyler Bertuzzi of the Detroit Red Wings. He’s on an expiring deal. There were some brief extension talks earlier this season, they didn’t go anywhere. Nothing was serious.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers Could Reunite with Tyler Motte at Deadline
General manager Chris Drury pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade, acquiring Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais, Hunter Skinner, a conditional first-round pick, and a fourth-round pick in 2024. The move filled the New York Rangers’ need for a third-pair left defenseman and a scoring right wing without hemorrhaging the prospect pool.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Montreal Canadiens
Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on New York Rangers Vitali Kravtsov. “Sorry Jeff, last one quick. Hearing night, (Vitali) Kravtsov scratched for the Rangers. Think he’s been made available.”. Should the Montreal Canadiens trade Josh Anderson now?. Arpon Basu of The Athletic: There has been speculation for a...
Yardbarker
Jeff Carter Finally Speaks About His Hit on Cale Makar
It took a few days, but Jeff Carter finally was asked about his hit on Cale Makar. The good folks at Pittsburgh Hockey Now provided me with the audio of Carter after the Penguins were beat down 6-0 by the Los Angeles Kings. Granted, players typically aren’t happy after their...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Chychrun Trade Imminent; Karlsson To Oilers?
It appears the NHL trade sweepstakes for Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun will come to a close by Monday night. Are the Boston Bruins still in the running?. That, more Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:
Yardbarker
Blackhawks: 3 New Teams Enter the Patrick Kane Sweepstakes
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is just a few weeks away, and speculation over where the league’s top trade targets will end up is only continuing to increase. One player who is garnering a ton of attention is Chicago Blackhawks star, Patrick Kane. Teams like the Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Toronto Maple Leafs, and New York Rangers are only some of the clubs that he has been linked to, but it appears that more have entered the sweepstakes. In a recent piece for The Athletic, Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus wrote that three new teams are now showing interest in the future Hall of Famer (from What we’re hearing about the Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Jake McCabe and more,’ The Athletic, 2/11/23). Let’s discuss them now.
Yardbarker
2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Pittsburgh Penguins
Suddenly, we’re now fewer than three weeks away from the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered at "Daily Faceoff" with at least one trade-focused story each day leading up to Deadline Day. Today we’re going to take a deep dive into...
Yardbarker
Dodgers add former All-Star closer to their stacked bullpen
Reyes, who missed the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, is likely to miss the first few months of the 2023 season as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. Joining a bullpen in Los Angeles that already has Alex Vesia, Evan Phillips and Brusdar Graterol, they can afford to let Reyes take his time to heal. When healthy, he is an explosive arm, and he can make an already-dominant bullpen even better.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins Siblings Ready For A Few Laughs On Road Trip
BRIGHTON, MA — The Boston Bruins are ready for a few laughs after embarking on their first “siblings trip” through Dallas and Nashville following Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, after knocking the rust off in last weekend’s loss to the Washington Capitals. Taking center...
Yardbarker
NHL Trade Deadline: Predicting Where Each Top Target Will Land
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is less than a month away (March 3), so the trading season is officially upon us. As we gear up to the deadline, we naturally are expected to see several moves. In this piece, I will be predicting where each of the top trade targets will end up being moved to before the deadline passes. Let’s get started.
Yardbarker
Ex-Nuggets teammate takes apparent swipe at Jamal Murray
There may be some premium-grade beef marinating between Jamal Murray and a former teammate. Speaking with reporters on Monday for the first time as a member of the LA Clippers, guard Bones Hyland had some interesting comments. When asked about playing before in Denver with Murray and Nikola Jokic as...
Yardbarker
Braves are beaming with confidence in Vaughn Grissom: ‘Just watch’
All we’ve heard this offseason is what the Braves would do at shortstop. Many speculated Atlanta would land one of the big four free agents, but as each one signed deals, it became clear the club would roll with Vaughn Grissom. Since then, many in the organization have praised the 22-year-old.
Comments / 0