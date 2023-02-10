ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

95.3 MNC

South Bend International Airport hosting job fair

The South Bend International Airport is hosting a job fair. It’s happening on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the center atrium in main terminal of the airport. Eight of the airport’s partner companies will be participating, including the St. Joseph County Airport Authority, Transportation...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

20 Questions Valentine Night Hike at St. Patrick’s County Park

Let a lantern light your way as you take a Valentine night hike from the White Barn into the woods, and out to the cabin with your sweetheart, friends, or family members. Throughout your hike you will find 20 fun questions trailside to share and talk about. At the cabin continue to make memories by the firepit by sipping hot cocoa and dancing under the stars.
SOUTH BEND, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Hoosiers spending big at Michigan marijuana dispensaries

Visit a marijuana dispensary in Niles, Michigan, and you’re likely to find a lot of Indiana license plates in the parking lot. . The town of fewer than 12,000 people boasts eight dispensaries, three miles from the state line. . For Hoosiers such as Elkhart resident Nathan Cray, buying legal marijuana...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

P-H-M hosts job fair February 15

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. The corporation has both part- and full-time positions available. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the event. Schmucker Middle School is located at 56045 Bittersweet...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

SUV plows into South Bend building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating after an SUV plowed into a city building. Police were called to Percy’s Heating and Air Conditioning at 229 Olive Street at about 11:30 Saturday night. The SUV drove into the southwest corner of the two-story building. The crash...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Cement plummets from downtown SB parking garage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A piece of cement broke off the Nor West Parking Garage on Main and Wayne streets in downtown South Bend on Sunday. The debris fell into the middle of the street, but thankfully no one was injured. Wayne Street was closed for the evening. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

New campground project under development in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A one-of-a-kind, open all-year, non-traditional campground is being built in the R.V. Capital of the World. The facility is located on a five-and-a-half-acre site south of the Indiana Toll Road at exit 92 in Elkhart. The project developer is the owner of the Garden Inn next...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend accepting applications for St. Patrick’s Parade

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day may be on our minds now, but St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Applications are now open for those looking to take part in next month’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade!. Applications are open for floats, walking units,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Vehicles take out street light, hit building at William and Colfax in South Bend

A street light fell to the ground and a building was hit after two cars collided in downtown South Bend. Police were called around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 to the intersection of Colfax Avenue and William Street. Besides a street light coming down, The Portage Township Trustees building was also hit as a result of the crash, according to police.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

MICHIANA UNSOLVED: The Homicide of Kristyana Jackson

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A little girl, just starting the second grade, killed by gun violence in Elkhart. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the 10-year-old unsolved homicide of Kristyana Jackson. We want to take you back to 2012. It was Friday, August 17...
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

Coffee shop owner says minors won’t be part of Valentine’s drag show

WARSAW — Plans for a Valentine’s Day-themed drag show in downtown Warsaw is catching the ire of some conservatives. News Now Warsaw caught wind of the controversy Saturday and by Sunday, conservative firebrand Monica Boyer had issued a statement to local media. The event is Saturday night at...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Grand Rapids Press

Toxic lead continues to diminish in Benton Harbor water, state says

BENTON HARBOR, MI — Toxic lead in Benton Harbor drinking water continues to diminish, according to the latest six months of sampling results released by state regulators. Lead levels fell to 9 parts-per-billion (ppb) in 90th percentile results from testing at 65 residential taps around the city between July 1 and Dec. 31 last year, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
BENTON HARBOR, MI
News Now Warsaw

Suspect in Elkhart slaying surrenders after standoff in Goshen

GOSHEN — A Goshen man is in custody following a fatal shooting that took place in Elkhart early Saturday morning, and led to a police standoff in Goshen. Ja Liahs Michael Curry, 23, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of murder, according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.
GOSHEN, IN

