Let a lantern light your way as you take a Valentine night hike from the White Barn into the woods, and out to the cabin with your sweetheart, friends, or family members. Throughout your hike you will find 20 fun questions trailside to share and talk about. At the cabin continue to make memories by the firepit by sipping hot cocoa and dancing under the stars.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO