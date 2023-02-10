Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
South Bend International Airport hosting job fair
The South Bend International Airport is hosting a job fair. It’s happening on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the center atrium in main terminal of the airport. Eight of the airport’s partner companies will be participating, including the St. Joseph County Airport Authority, Transportation...
95.3 MNC
20 Questions Valentine Night Hike at St. Patrick’s County Park
Let a lantern light your way as you take a Valentine night hike from the White Barn into the woods, and out to the cabin with your sweetheart, friends, or family members. Throughout your hike you will find 20 fun questions trailside to share and talk about. At the cabin continue to make memories by the firepit by sipping hot cocoa and dancing under the stars.
indianapublicradio.org
Hoosiers spending big at Michigan marijuana dispensaries
Visit a marijuana dispensary in Niles, Michigan, and you’re likely to find a lot of Indiana license plates in the parking lot. . The town of fewer than 12,000 people boasts eight dispensaries, three miles from the state line. . For Hoosiers such as Elkhart resident Nathan Cray, buying legal marijuana...
abc57.com
P-H-M hosts job fair February 15
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. The corporation has both part- and full-time positions available. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the event. Schmucker Middle School is located at 56045 Bittersweet...
WNDU
SUV plows into South Bend building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are investigating after an SUV plowed into a city building. Police were called to Percy’s Heating and Air Conditioning at 229 Olive Street at about 11:30 Saturday night. The SUV drove into the southwest corner of the two-story building. The crash...
WNDU
Cement plummets from downtown SB parking garage
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A piece of cement broke off the Nor West Parking Garage on Main and Wayne streets in downtown South Bend on Sunday. The debris fell into the middle of the street, but thankfully no one was injured. Wayne Street was closed for the evening. The...
WNDU
New campground project under development in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A one-of-a-kind, open all-year, non-traditional campground is being built in the R.V. Capital of the World. The facility is located on a five-and-a-half-acre site south of the Indiana Toll Road at exit 92 in Elkhart. The project developer is the owner of the Garden Inn next...
WNDU
South Bend accepting applications for St. Patrick’s Parade
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Valentine’s Day may be on our minds now, but St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. Applications are now open for those looking to take part in next month’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade!. Applications are open for floats, walking units,...
abc57.com
Sundays are free for Elkhart County residents at Wellfield Botanic Gardens
ELKHART CTY., Ind.- Wellfield Botanic Gardens is offering free admission for residents of Elkhart County on Sundays, courtesy of a grant funded by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Elkhart County residents are admitted free of charge on Sundays from 12-5 p.m. through the end of March. Free admission for...
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
95.3 MNC
South Bend’s Mayor to deliver State Of The City address in late March
South Bend Mayor James Mueller will deliver his 2023 State of the City address at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at La Casa de Amistad. The address is free and open to the public. Residents who plan to attend are asked to RSVP at www.southbendin.gov/sotc. Who: Mayor James Mueller.
95.3 MNC
Vehicles take out street light, hit building at William and Colfax in South Bend
A street light fell to the ground and a building was hit after two cars collided in downtown South Bend. Police were called around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 to the intersection of Colfax Avenue and William Street. Besides a street light coming down, The Portage Township Trustees building was also hit as a result of the crash, according to police.
Indiana brothers hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Southwest Michigan
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI – Two men were hospitalized after two vehicles crashed Friday, Feb. 10 causing one to strike to a tree. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded around noon to the scene at Ironwood Road and Redfield Street in Milton Township, a news release said. Two brothers...
WNDU
MICHIANA UNSOLVED: The Homicide of Kristyana Jackson
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A little girl, just starting the second grade, killed by gun violence in Elkhart. In this week’s Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten takes a look at the 10-year-old unsolved homicide of Kristyana Jackson. We want to take you back to 2012. It was Friday, August 17...
News Now Warsaw
Coffee shop owner says minors won’t be part of Valentine’s drag show
WARSAW — Plans for a Valentine’s Day-themed drag show in downtown Warsaw is catching the ire of some conservatives. News Now Warsaw caught wind of the controversy Saturday and by Sunday, conservative firebrand Monica Boyer had issued a statement to local media. The event is Saturday night at...
abc57.com
Three vehicles involved in crash near Bendix, Cleveland
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on North Bendix Drive and West Cleveland Road Friday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in at 1:19 p.m. reporting the crash. According to dispatch, at least one person was injured in the incident.
95.3 MNC
One person hospitalized after shooting on North Johnson Street in South Bend
Few details have been released after a shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 12 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, to the 1200 block of Johnson Street. One person was taken to the hospital though the severity of their injuries was not immediately released. So far, no word of...
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department asking for help in search of missing 15-year-old
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies were dispatched to a report of a missing 15-year-old girl on Friday, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. Officials say that Exdith Janery Rodriguez Davila left her home on Fairchild Road around 2 a.m. on Friday. It is unknown what Davila was...
Toxic lead continues to diminish in Benton Harbor water, state says
BENTON HARBOR, MI — Toxic lead in Benton Harbor drinking water continues to diminish, according to the latest six months of sampling results released by state regulators. Lead levels fell to 9 parts-per-billion (ppb) in 90th percentile results from testing at 65 residential taps around the city between July 1 and Dec. 31 last year, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
News Now Warsaw
Suspect in Elkhart slaying surrenders after standoff in Goshen
GOSHEN — A Goshen man is in custody following a fatal shooting that took place in Elkhart early Saturday morning, and led to a police standoff in Goshen. Ja Liahs Michael Curry, 23, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of murder, according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.
