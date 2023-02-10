Read full article on original website
Related
constructiontechnology.media
Five construction equipment trends for 2023
The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), a North American-based trade association and the organisers of ConExpo have spoken to industry experts who have highlighted five equipment trends that will shape 2023. Increasing importance of online sales and online rentals. In 2021 online sales of automobiles reached 30% of the market,...
constructiontechnology.media
Implenia wins contract for Line C of the Toulouse Metro
Implenia and Demathieu Bard Construction joint venture (JV) has been awarded the contract for Lot 3 of future Line C of the Toulouse Metro by Tisséo, the public transport authority for Greater Toulouse. Line C is scheduled to run from Colomiers to Labège from the end of 2028 with...
constructiontechnology.media
Cummins to collaborate with IoT data provider Trackunit
Cummins and telematics specialist Trackunit are to combine their expertise to offer engine insights intended to reduce engine downtime. The collaboration will provide valuable descriptive and diagnostic engine data. This should help fleet managers and service teams increase overall machine efficiency. The real-time data delivered by Trackunit will support timely...
constructiontechnology.media
Technology to advance efficiency of Caterpillar wheeled loaders
Caterpillar has announced that the new 950 and 962 Next Generation wheeled loaders will feature standard technologies that are said to boost operator efficiencies, provide consistent bucket fill factors and increase productivity by up to 10% over the previous models. The loaders also offer application-specific designs to excel in tough...
constructiontechnology.media
Volvo Trucks and Cemex collaborate on electric concrete mixer truck
Cemex has announced that Volvo Trucks has supplied the company with the world’s first fully electric and zero-emission heavy concrete mixer truck at a joint event hosted in Berlin, Germany. The truck is part of an agreement signed between the companies in 2021 to improve productivity and carbon emissions...
