NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 37-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an Amtrak train in New Haven on Saturday evening, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA). Aaron Donovan, an MTA spokesperson, said they received a report from the New Haven Fire Department around 6:30 p.m. about a person that was found dead along the tracks behind the fire department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO