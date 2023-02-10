Read full article on original website
westportjournal.com
Westport on affordable housing high wire as 8-30g moratorium expires
WESTPORT — As Westport’s four-year moratorium to the state’s affordable housing law, widely known by its statutory number, 8-30g, expires next month, a “community conversation” about its impact is planned Feb. 27 at the Westport Library. Panelists for the program, set for 7 p.m. Monday,...
Eyewitness News
New Haven offering several programs for residents to save on utility bills
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Whether it’s your home heating bill or your electricity, it’s safe to say those utility costs have likely jumped for everyone this winter. In New Haven, the city and its partners are offering up several programs to help people save. There are all...
darientimes.com
An obscure dormitory building on Elm Street may hold the key to Danbury’s homelessness master plan
DANBURY — An obscure dormitory building on a downtown residential street is becoming part of the complex homelessness puzzle leaders are piecing together to find enough shelter for those without a roof and keep them off the streets permanently. “This is part of the recommendation of the task force...
westportjournal.com
Cars you don’t want, Westport firefighters do
WESTPORT — Got a clunker that needs to junked? A heap you plan to heave?. Westport firefighters to the rescue. In this case, the Fire Department is offering to take an unwanted vehicle off your hands and use it for a good cause: fire training. Local firefighters were dispatched...
37-Year-Old Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train In New Haven
A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a train in New Haven.The man was found dead around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, along the tracks behind the New Haven Fire Department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd., said Aaron Donovan, a spokesman for the MTA. An investigation determined…
Inspired by Fairfield County, Eastern Connecticut groups form coalition to address housing needs
The Center for Housing Equity & Opportunity (CHEO) in Eastern Connecticut is a new organization aimed at addressing the housing crisis in the region. Made up of seven leading nonprofits, the center will work with municipalities, residents, housing advocates and policymakers to develop an affordable housing plan throughout the forty-two towns that make up the region.
ctexaminer.com
As Cities Push for Free Bus Service, Transit Workers Cope with Homelessness, ‘Epidemic of Attacks’
This week lawmakers in Stamford joined their counterparts in New Haven and Hartford and passed a resolution calling on Gov. Ned Lamont to make bus rides free forever. Lamont suspended fares on all public transit buses in April 2022 to give people a break from inflation and lure back those who rode buses before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Person struck by Amtrak train in New Haven identified: MTA
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 37-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an Amtrak train in New Haven on Saturday evening, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA). Aaron Donovan, an MTA spokesperson, said they received a report from the New Haven Fire Department around 6:30 p.m. about a person that was found dead along the tracks behind the fire department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd.
Bridgeport senior says mold in apartment is making her sick
A Bridgeport senior told News 12 Connecticut that mold issues in her apartment complex have continued to make made her sick.
Bridgeport residents angry over mysterious, illegal dumping of tires
Steven Nelson, who lives in the Second Stone Ridge community co-op, says someone dumped more than 100 tires sometime after 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
westportjournal.com
Record score in Souper Bowl Food Drive
WESTPORT — Members of several community groups huddled Saturday outside Stop & Shop to gather food for those in need. This year’s Souper Bowl Food Drive gathered 698 brown bags of non-perishable food — a record — for the Westport Human Services pantry at the Gillespie Center.
Impaired Torrington Man Goes 100 MPH, Fails To Move Over For Parked Cruiser: Poliice
A Torrington man faces charges after he was caught driving over 100 mph and failed sobriety tests, police said. On Sunday, Feb. 12, around 2:50 a.m., multiple state troopers were parked on the shoulder of Route 8 in Litchfield County while both assisting with a disabled vehicle and conducting a traffic stop in the town of Litchfield.
westportjournal.com
Police: Credit card thief nabbed a second time
WESTPORT — A 30-year-old man faces a string of charges after he stole a woman’s purse from a car and illegally used her credit card at a local store — a crime he previously carried out in town, police said. Jonathan Doherty, of Norwalk, was charged Feb....
There’s something about Bridgeport
Bridgeport officials may be building a dock, but they don’t have a ferry to operate there.
Man found dead after being struck by train in New Haven
A man was found dead on the tracks after being struck by a train in New Haven on Saturday evening.
Daughter Of Plymouth Woman Burned In Fatal Fire Requests Community's Help
A fire that claimed a handicapped Vietnam veteran's life also severely injured his wife, causing burns to 17% of her body, according to a GoFundMe created to raise money for the couple. Firefighters responded to a Life Alert notification of a fire on Post N Rail Avenue in Plymouth around 5:34 …
NECN
Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.
Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
Eyewitness News
One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off a cliff on Wisk-Key Wind Road. The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person. “During the recovery effort a...
