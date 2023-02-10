ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportjournal.com

Westport on affordable housing high wire as 8-30g moratorium expires

WESTPORT — As Westport’s four-year moratorium to the state’s affordable housing law, widely known by its statutory number, 8-30g, expires next month, a “community conversation” about its impact is planned Feb. 27 at the Westport Library. Panelists for the program, set for 7 p.m. Monday,...
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Cars you don’t want, Westport firefighters do

WESTPORT — Got a clunker that needs to junked? A heap you plan to heave?. Westport firefighters to the rescue. In this case, the Fire Department is offering to take an unwanted vehicle off your hands and use it for a good cause: fire training. Local firefighters were dispatched...
WESTPORT, CT
Connecticut Public

Inspired by Fairfield County, Eastern Connecticut groups form coalition to address housing needs

The Center for Housing Equity & Opportunity (CHEO) in Eastern Connecticut is a new organization aimed at addressing the housing crisis in the region. Made up of seven leading nonprofits, the center will work with municipalities, residents, housing advocates and policymakers to develop an affordable housing plan throughout the forty-two towns that make up the region.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
FOX 61

Person struck by Amtrak train in New Haven identified: MTA

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 37-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an Amtrak train in New Haven on Saturday evening, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA). Aaron Donovan, an MTA spokesperson, said they received a report from the New Haven Fire Department around 6:30 p.m. about a person that was found dead along the tracks behind the fire department's training academy on Ella T. Grasso Blvd.
NEW HAVEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Record score in Souper Bowl Food Drive

WESTPORT — Members of several community groups huddled Saturday outside Stop & Shop to gather food for those in need. This year’s Souper Bowl Food Drive gathered 698 brown bags of non-perishable food — a record — for the Westport Human Services pantry at the Gillespie Center.
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Credit card thief nabbed a second time

WESTPORT — A 30-year-old man faces a string of charges after he stole a woman’s purse from a car and illegally used her credit card at a local store — a crime he previously carried out in town, police said. Jonathan Doherty, of Norwalk, was charged Feb....
WESTPORT, CT
NECN

Body Found Along Train Tracks in New Haven, Conn.

Police are investigating after officials say a body was found along the train tracks in New Haven Saturday. The discovery was made just west of Union Station during the evening hours. Metro North's New Haven line services are experiencing significant delays due to the ongoing investigation. Investigators haven't said whether...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

One firefighter injured after technical rescue on cliffside in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One firefighter has suffered a laceration to his head after responding to a technical rescue off a cliff on Wisk-Key Wind Road. The Wallingford Fire Department responded to the area earlier this evening for a complaint of an emotionally disturbed person. “During the recovery effort a...
WALLINGFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy