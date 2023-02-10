Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: Georgia should ease up on its ‘permission to work’ regulations
Lawmakers and pundits alike agree that workforce development will be one of the Georgia General Assembly’s top issues this session, and reforms can’t come soon enough. Despite being the No. 1 state in which to do business, the Peach State has a history of making it difficult to get a job and address workforce deficiencies.
Earlier party primaries, DNC convention could put Georgia center stage in 2024 presidential campaigns
Georgia Gov. Zell Miller in 1992 shrewdly used some of his power to maneuver the state towards the front of the pack of the presidential primary in order to boost the candidacy of his friend and fellow southerner Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. The influence Georgia had on politics would diminish over the next two decades […] The post Earlier party primaries, DNC convention could put Georgia center stage in 2024 presidential campaigns appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Albany Herald
Georgia House passes bill to provide benefits to pregnant women
ATLANTA — Legislation extending aid to pregnant women in Georgia through the federal Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program sailed through the state House of Representatives Monday. House Bill 129, which passed 173-1, is sponsored by freshman Rep. Soo Hong, R-Lawrenceville, one of Gov. Brian Kemp’s House floor leaders....
Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries
A state House panel gave the green light to a controversial trucking bill that would permit big rigs on Georgia highways to weigh five tons more than pre-pandemic limits. A long, contentious and high-stakes legislative hearing Thursday pitted businesses pushing for higher weight allowances on Georgia roads against city and county governments, the Georgia Department […] The post Georgia House panel rolls with bill to allow bigger rigs on state, local roads despite safety and damage worries appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia representatives attempting to ban Kratom in Georgia
Doraville police officer Miles Bryant has been charged with concealing the death of another and false report of a crime. Tornado victims in several counties impacted by the January tornadoes have just over a month to apply for FEMA assistance. Bill planned to make day after Super Bowl a holiday.
kentuckytoday.com
Georgia bill would allow state to create homeless camps
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia cities and counties could be compelled to enforce bans on public camping or sleeping by homeless people under a bill moving forward in the state Senate. The measure would also create a structure for the state to designate camping areas for homeless people, and calls...
A closer look at state laws examined by Fulton DA in Trump probe
When Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced she was investigating potential criminal interference in Geor...
GPB morning headlines for February 13, 2023
A ruling out of Texas that could effectively overturn the Federal Drug Administration’s approval of the drug mifepristone, used to end early-stage pregnancies, has been postponed until later this month. Democrats in the Georgia House have filed a bill that would require all Georgia police officers to wear body...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia state lawmakers propose tougher gun laws
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is an attempt at improving gun safety and reducing gun violence by several state leaders. Mitch Mitchell is the director of operations at Stoddard’s Range and Guns where firearms safety is a top priority. He said customers receive a free cable lock...
Georgia lawmakers discuss gun control, gun safety
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Democratic legislators filed 5 bills on gun safety to reduce accidental shootings and enforce stricter measures on who has access to guns. “I think we have to worry about gun control. What are we going to do about the many guns in our community,” said State Rep. Edna Jackson (D-Savannah). “We don’t […]
Georgia lawmakers considering law enforcement legislation
(The Center Square) — Lawmakers could soon consider legislation allowing cities to install noise detection cameras. "These are a little bit like red light cameras where they can measure the decibels coming out of the car, take a picture of your license plate, mail you the ticket," state Rep. Betsy Holland, D-Atlanta, said during a virtual town hall last week. "So, we’re taking this off the plates of our law...
Georgia cities rank fourth for most fines and fees collected
(The Center Square) — Georgia cities collected the fourth most fines and fees of any state, according to a new analysis. According to the analysis from the Reason Foundation, Peach State cities took in more than $376.6 million in fines and fees in 2020. The amount equals $35.16 per resident, according to the analysis; the national average was $27 per resident. New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Norfolk Southern to pay Georgia $10K for derailment that dumped soybeans into creek
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Norfolk Southern will pay Georgia $10,000 over a train derailment in Hall County last year that spilled soybeans into a local creek and killed fish. The Georgia Environmental Protection Division announced the penalty on Monday, saying the rail company violated the state Water Quality Control Act "as a result of a railcar derailment allowing soybeans to be deposited into waters of the state."
Researchers working to identify GA neighborhoods with dangerous levels of cancer-causing gas
A gas you can’t see, taste, or smell is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the US and is found in homes right here in metro Atlanta.
WALB 10
Georgia House passes bill that could change state’s Move Over Law
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia’s Move Over Law could soon be changed to extend protection for everyday citizens pulled over on highways. Right now, drivers in the lane next to the shoulder must move over one lane or slow down when approaching emergency and utility vehicles stopped on the highway. A bill introduced in the state House of Representatives is calling for that law to require drivers to move over for anyone stopped on the side of the highway. During Thursday’s legislative session, Columbus attorney, now legislator, Teddy Reese, used the opportunity to honor a Columbus tow truck driver killed on the job in December.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Rep. Sandra Scott Introduces Criminal Justice Reform Package to Address Constituents’ Concerns
State Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) recently reintroduced her criminal justice reform legislative package during the 2023 legislative session. Rep. Scott first introduced these measures during the 2021 legislative session. “In the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, Daunte Wright, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jabril Robinson, Deaundre Phillips and many...
Joe Boddiford elected chairman of Georgia Peanut Commission
TIFTON — Joe Boddiford, a peanut farmer from Sylvania, was elected chairman of the Georgia Peanut Commission during the organization’s February monthly board meeting. This is Boddiford’s second consecutive term serving as chairman. He previously served as chairman in 2000. “I look forward to working with Georgia...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Georgia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Looking for a hidden gem BBQ restaurant in Georgia? We’ve got the perfect small town spot for you! About 30 minutes outside of Augusta lies the little town of Keysville. The town has got a population of under 500 people, so you might not be expecting too much of interest to be within the city limits. To ignore Keysville is to make a mistake, though, because this place is home to Country Boys Cooking, a delicious spot with some of the best BBQ in Georgia. The no-frills spot opened up in 2005 and has been drawing in visitors and locals alike ever since thanks to its amazing BBQ and tasty sides.
Here’s why the City of Atlanta is sending $10 million of COVID-19 funds to Washington
The Mayor's Office told Channel 2 Action News a major reason they are sending the money is because the hardships caused by COVID-19 diminished in late 2022.
Albany Herald
New ‘fix’ to state medical cannabis program clears legislative committee
ATLANTA — A Georgia House committee has approved legislation aimed at breaking a legal logjam that has held up the state’s medical marijuana program for years. House Bill 196, which has cleared the House Judiciary Committee, would expand the number of medical cannabis production licenses the state awards to 14, up from the current six.
Comments / 0