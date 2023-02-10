Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV she was allegedly driving crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said.

Karla Morales Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

Troopers witnessed the incident and arrested Mateo after the vehicle stopped at the steps on the south side of the Capitol. She faces felony counts that include criminal mischief, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and child abandonment, Taylor said,

Travis County jail records show Mateo was being held without bond and do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Her motive was not known, according to Taylor, who said it does not appear to be a terrorist attack.

“No, that's one of our questions, she's not talking too much,” Taylor told The Associated Press.

Mateo's two children are now in state custody, Taylor said.

Both the Texas House and Senate had adjourned for the week and are in recess until next week.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .