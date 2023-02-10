Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Machine Gun Kelly New GF: Is THIS The Girl He Cheated On With For Megan Fox?
There have been many doubts regarding Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship as a result of the actress deleting any traces of her fiancé on her Instagram profile. The "Jennifer's Body" actress has been teasing that things are growing tense between them for a long time now, and it appears that things have reached a breaking point as she also shared a picture on her page of a letter on fire in a trash can.
Fans Are Speculating That Britney Spears May Be a Victim of Parental Alienation
Britney Spears has been free of her conservatorship (which lasted around 13 years) since November of 2021, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her life has been any easier. The star’s mental health is constantly in question, which has been cited as a potential reason to withhold her from the children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
theminaretonline.org
Shakira and Miley Cyrus Release Post-Breakup Hits
It’s only been a few days into 2023 and some of our favorite female singer-songwriters are calling out their former lovers. But was the way these women handled it the correct way?. Shakira recently did not hold back with her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarap. Her new...
Elle
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gives a Sneaky, Subtle Look Into Their Private Life Together
Taylor Swift gave her partner of six years Joe Alwyn a subtle shoutout in her “Lavender Haze” music video, released Friday, by putting in a vinyl “Mastermind” album with her zodiac sign's constellation and his (Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively). Now, Alwyn is returning the favor. He...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sam Asghari Doesn't Deny Intervention Plans, Says to Leave Britney Spears Alone
Sam Asghari would like to clarify a rumor going around about his wife. To some extent, at least. As you likely have heard by now, TMZ reported this week that Asghari, along with a few others, planned an intervention for Britney Spears on Tuesday. They allegedly rented a home in...
Adele reveals father put a 'trash bag' over her head as a 'surprise' in weird moment at Las Vegas show
Adele's father, Mark Evans, once placed a trash bag on her head for an unexpected visit to her grandparents' house, according to the British singer
Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations
Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick cover Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers'
Miley Cyrus gave her seal of approval to Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's cover of her hit song "Flowers."
In 1986, Both His Parents Abandoned Him Because of the Way He Looks. “I hate seeing my face in the mirror”
Born with an underdeveloped jaw, absent cheekbones, and unusual ears, Jono Lancaster was discarded by his parents at birth and left to navigate a childhood fraught with abandonment and insecurity.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Kelsea Ballerini Teases Bedroom Video With Chase Stokes
Kelsea Ballerini is leaning heartfirst. Amid dating rumors between her and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Kelsea has shared a new TikTok seemingly further teasing the romance. Responding to a...
Megan Fox deletes all photos of fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, posts ‘dishonesty’ quote
Speculation swirled Sunday about a Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly breakup after the actress deleted all of her Instagram photos with the rapper and posted a cryptic song lyric. “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” Fox captioned a series of selfies, quoting Beyoncé's “Pray...
Post Malone Denied Entry to an Australian Bar Because of His Tattoos: 'Never Experienced' This
QT Perth's rooftop bar since issued an apology to Daily Mail Australia, writing "we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual" Over the weekend, Post Malone was allegedly turned away at a bar in Perth, Australia, because his tattoos did not meet the venue dress standards. "They turned me away for my tattoos," the "Circles" singer, 27, told The West Australian of QT Perth's rooftop bar. "I've never really experienced anything like that." Shortly after the incident, the hotel issued an apology. "At QT, we...
Elle
Coldplay's Chris Martin Declares Rihanna to Be the 'Greatest Singer of All Time'
On Sunday, February 12, Rihanna will be taking the stage for her first live public performance in years for the Super Bowl Halftime show. Another former Super Bowl Halftime performer has declared the Fenty Beauty founder a “higher power” when it comes to singing, and he wants everyone to prepare themselves.
Bebe Rexha Sparkles in Glittery Bustier Gown With Daring Thigh-High Slit
The singer-songwriter shared her glamorous afterparty look on social media.
Elle
Rihanna's Dad Claims That She Has Tried Several Different Names For Her Son
This weekend, Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, was interviewed by Page Six as interest in the musical artist reaches a fervor pitch preceding her Super Bowl Halftime performance. Her show on Sunday, February 12, will be her first live public performance since 2018. He ultimately ended up giving a glimpse into Rihanna's family life and her new motherhood, as well.
Elle
Blue Ivy Carter Got Jay-Z to be Her Instagram Photographer at the Super Bowl
Beyoncé didn't bless the Super Bowl with her presence, but her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z gave it theirs. The two were photographed on the field before the game, and footage from the Fox broadcast spread on social media of Jay-Z doing for Blue what he has spent years doing for Beyoncé: Being a dutiful Instagram photographer.
SheKnows
Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala
When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.
Britney Spears and Husband Sam Asghari Slam Reports About Her Health
Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being. Amid reports that the singer, 41, has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an...
Megan Fox Attends Pre-Grammys Party With a ‘Broken Wrist and a Concussion’ to Support Machine Gun Kelly
Pushing through the pain. Megan Fox revealed that she went to a pre-Grammy Awards party with an injury on Saturday, February 4. "Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵💫," the Jennifer's Body star, 36, captioned photos from the night. Fox wore a Jessica Rabbit-esque strapless, red, […]
