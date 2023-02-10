ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

Machine Gun Kelly New GF: Is THIS The Girl He Cheated On With For Megan Fox?

There have been many doubts regarding Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship as a result of the actress deleting any traces of her fiancé on her Instagram profile. The "Jennifer's Body" actress has been teasing that things are growing tense between them for a long time now, and it appears that things have reached a breaking point as she also shared a picture on her page of a letter on fire in a trash can.
HelloGiggles

Fans Are Speculating That Britney Spears May Be a Victim of Parental Alienation

Britney Spears has been free of her conservatorship (which lasted around 13 years) since November of 2021, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her life has been any easier. The star’s mental health is constantly in question, which has been cited as a potential reason to withhold her from the children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
theminaretonline.org

Shakira and Miley Cyrus Release Post-Breakup Hits

It’s only been a few days into 2023 and some of our favorite female singer-songwriters are calling out their former lovers. But was the way these women handled it the correct way?. Shakira recently did not hold back with her collaboration with Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarap. Her new...
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
People

Post Malone Denied Entry to an Australian Bar Because of His Tattoos: 'Never Experienced' This

QT Perth's rooftop bar since issued an apology to Daily Mail Australia, writing "we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual" Over the weekend, Post Malone was allegedly turned away at a bar in Perth, Australia, because his tattoos did not meet the venue dress standards. "They turned me away for my tattoos," the "Circles" singer, 27, told The West Australian of QT Perth's rooftop bar. "I've never really experienced anything like that." Shortly after the incident, the hotel issued an apology. "At QT, we...
Elle

Coldplay's Chris Martin Declares Rihanna to Be the 'Greatest Singer of All Time'

On Sunday, February 12, Rihanna will be taking the stage for her first live public performance in years for the Super Bowl Halftime show. Another former Super Bowl Halftime performer has declared the Fenty Beauty founder a “higher power” when it comes to singing, and he wants everyone to prepare themselves.
Elle

Rihanna's Dad Claims That She Has Tried Several Different Names For Her Son

This weekend, Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, was interviewed by Page Six as interest in the musical artist reaches a fervor pitch preceding her Super Bowl Halftime performance. Her show on Sunday, February 12, will be her first live public performance since 2018. He ultimately ended up giving a glimpse into Rihanna's family life and her new motherhood, as well.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elle

Blue Ivy Carter Got Jay-Z to be Her Instagram Photographer at the Super Bowl

Beyoncé didn't bless the Super Bowl with her presence, but her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z gave it theirs. The two were photographed on the field before the game, and footage from the Fox broadcast spread on social media of Jay-Z doing for Blue what he has spent years doing for Beyoncé: Being a dutiful Instagram photographer.
SheKnows

Jennifer Hudson, Sharon Stone, & More of the Best Dressed Celebs From Clive Davis’ Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Gala

When there’s a star-studded party, there’s an even more packed, star-studded after-party. We’ve seen the Elton John and Vanity Fair ones that take place after the Oscars, the lowkey ones after the Golden Globes, and so on. However, the Grammys are a bit different because instead of an after-party, there’s usually a pre-party gala hosted by legendary music executive Clive Davis.

