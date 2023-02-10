QT Perth's rooftop bar since issued an apology to Daily Mail Australia, writing "we aim to welcome everyone and celebrate the uniqueness of each individual" Over the weekend, Post Malone was allegedly turned away at a bar in Perth, Australia, because his tattoos did not meet the venue dress standards. "They turned me away for my tattoos," the "Circles" singer, 27, told The West Australian of QT Perth's rooftop bar. "I've never really experienced anything like that." Shortly after the incident, the hotel issued an apology. "At QT, we...

7 HOURS AGO