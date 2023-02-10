Open in App
Jersey City, NJ
See more from this location?
ABC News

Suspect arrested in death of kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave

By Jon Haworth,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovfb5_0kiwUim500

The estranged husband of a beloved kindergarten teacher has been arrested in connection with her death after her body was found in a shallow grave earlier this week.

Luz Hernandez, a 33-year-old kindergarten teacher from Jersey City, New Jersey, was first reported missing on Monday which led to the Jersey City Police Department to conduct a welfare check the following day in regards to the missing person’s report, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Her body was discovered in a shallow grave on Tuesday afternoon in Kearny, New Jersey -- just a few miles from where she lived and worked.

MORE: Missing kindergarten teacher found dead in shallow grave close to her home

Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested in Miami shortly after midnight Friday morning by U.S. Marshals and has been charged with desecrating/concealing human remains in the death of Hernandez, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Santana is the estranged husband of Hernandez and the father of her children.

Suarez said authorities are also searching for a second person in connection with Hernandez's death. Leiner Miranda Lopez, 26, has also been charged with desecrating/concealing human remains and is still at large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UX8an_0kiwUim500
WABC - PHOTO: The body of kindergarten teacher, Luz Hernandez, who had been missing since Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 has been found buried in a shallow grave only a few miles away from where she lived and worked in Kearny, New Jersey.

Autopsy results revealed on Thursday indicate that she died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, according to New York ABC station WABC.

Suarez announced early Friday that a suspect had been arrested, but did not provide any further information on who the suspect is or what possible connection they could have had to Hernandez.

“An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” Saurez tweeted early Friday morning.

Hernandez worked as a kindergarten teacher at BelovED Charter School in Jersey City and her death has led to an outpouring of grief within the community after the mother of three didn't show up for work on Monday.

A makeshift memorial has appeared outside her home where people have been leaving flowers and condolence messages.

MORE: Grandmother charged with murder in beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter

"[She was] the best sister in the world ... it's unbelievable," Hernandez's sister told WABC.

Hernandez is separated from her husband, Junior Santana, who was reportedly in church with their children on Sunday. The family said his whereabouts is currently unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWcIb_0kiwUim500
Hudson County, N.J., Prosecutors Office - PHOTO: Cesar Santana, the estranged husband of Luz Hernandez, has been arrested for desecrating/concealing human remains related to his wife's death.

“[She was a] very pleasant woman, beautiful children. It is sad that she passed away. I feel terrible,” a neighbor identified as Monique told WABC in an interview. “She always seemed so pleasant so I really didn’t think something so severe [could happen].”

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State
Superintendent of Schools who attacked 14-year-old suicide victims’ reputation used to be a councilman
Seaside Park, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular
Family mourns teen found fatally shot and burned on railroad tracks
Brooklyn, NY54 minutes ago
Woman caught on video setting fire to gay pride flag outside restaurant
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Lawyers: Feds seek 'eye for eye' from NYC bike path killer
New York City, NY36 minutes ago
Cold-blooded: Abandoned alligator rescued from Brooklyn lake
Brooklyn, NY3 hours ago
NYC mayor takes shot at DeSantis ahead of visit to Staten Island
New York City, NY6 hours ago
Alligator found in New York City lake
Brooklyn, NY7 hours ago
Woman is dragged, beaten by man who followed her onto Manhattan elevator
Manhattan, NY4 days ago
17 Arrests for Shoplifting in 13 Months, Zero Convictions
Yonkers, NY3 days ago
NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs
New York City, NY7 days ago
Flaco the owl becomes New York attraction, as he settles into Central Park home
New York City, NY6 hours ago
SNAP benefits: Here’s the remaining amount you may claim in March
New York City, NY6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy