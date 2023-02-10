Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Incorporates zk-SNARKs Into Proof-of-Reserve Verification System
This method enables Binance to demonstrate the status of its assets. The upgrade should greatly increase the safety and openness of the verification procedure. Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, stated on February 10 that it will be using zk-SNARKs. As part of its proof-of-reserves verification system. A cutting-edge technology that the company claims would enable it to validate its reserves in a more secure, transparent way.
thenewscrypto.com
Tron Network Generated $48 Million in Revenue in Q4 2022
Tron also saw an increase in daily active addresses and daily transactions. The number of daily active addresses increased from 2.6M in Q3 to 3.1M in Q4. Financial data analytic firm Messari said that in the fourth quarter of 2022, the blockchain platform Tron Network produced $47.9 million in revenue, up 25% from the previous quarter. Additionally, the company saw an a increase in daily active addresses and daily transactions.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer Claims Staking Services Not Securities
Staking services do not constitute securities since they do not pass Howey test as per Paul. Grewal claims that neither crypto staking nor Coinbase’s offering fulfils any conditions. The SEC’s recent move to investigate some crypto staking offerings in the United States has captured the attention of the global...
Social Security update: First of two double direct payments worth $1,828 to arrive in 18 days
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are set to receive the first of two payments in the month of March, each worth $914, in 18 days.
thenewscrypto.com
Nexo Halts Earn Interest Product for US Customers
Nexo agreed to cease its Earn Interest Product service for its U.S customers. SEC concluded Nexo’s charges on a no-admit-no-deny basis. Following Nexo’s settlement with US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), the lending company planned to stop its Earn Interest Product for its U.S customers.
thenewscrypto.com
PayPal Halts Development of Upcoming Stablecoin Amid NYDFS Scrutiny
The project was expected to come in the following weeks. NYDFS is looking into the stablecoin issuer Paxos. Bloomberg reports that due to regulatory worries in the sector, PayPal has halted the development of its upcoming stablecoin. In light of yesterday’s announcement of an inquiry into Paxos. The payment platform is suspending the development of its own stablecoin.
thenewscrypto.com
Miners in Kazakhstan Need To Sell 75% of Revenue Via Official Exchanges
Starting on April 1, 2023, the new legislation will be fully implemented. Miners need to sell at least 75% of their earnings to official crypto trading platforms. One of the largest Bitcoin mining places in the world, Kazakhstan, has revealed intentions to impose new crypto legislation. In an effort to curb tax evasion and unsavory business practices.
thenewscrypto.com
India Seeks to Explore Crypto Regulation Via G20
India with G20 looking for cryptocurrency legislation. Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that one country alone cannot do anything. Despite the challenging global economic conditions, central bank officials strive to stabilize Asia’s third-largest economy. As the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in a LokSabha question hour, the Group of 20 (G20) big economies are exploring “the possibility of regulating cryptocurrencies and crypto mining” as a group.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Might Hit $200 Trillion by 2032
Blockstream CEO forecasts “hyperbitconization spurts” prior to rapid adoption. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $21,860. The 2009 Bitcoin prediction of Hal Finney, popularly Bitcoin’s first recipient, is now re-asserted by Adam Back, Founder and CEO of Blockstream, on Twitter. As per his prediction in the tweet thread, in the next 9 years, the price of one Bitcoin (BTC) might ramp up to $10 million.
thenewscrypto.com
Brazil’s Banco do Brasil Now Allows Tax Payments in Crypto
Banco do Brasil has partnered with payments firm Bitfy. Taxpayers will be able to see their tax bill by scanning a barcode. To make paying taxes easier, a prominent Brazilian bank is now accepting cryptocurrency payments. Banco do Brasil, a major Brazilian financial institution said in a press release on February 11 that it has partnered with Bitfy. The latter is a cryptocurrency exchange established in Brazil. The duo plan to make it “possible” for Brazilian citizens to pay their taxes in cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
Countdown to the Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
As the countdown to the highly anticipated Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023 begins, the countdown is officially on ! FINEXPO, one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the organization of financial, trading, international events, fairs and expos, is proud to present Blockchain Fest 2023 in Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore on 16-17 February 2023. The event will gather leading professionals, global leaders and beginners in the areas of blockchain, cryptocurrency, crypto exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi), mining, payment systems, and investment sectors.
thenewscrypto.com
Yuga Labs Trademark Applications Face Opposition From BAYC Copycat
Most of Yuga Labs’ trademark applications made in the second half of 2021. Cahen sent the opposition notice to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board of the USPTO. Ten trademark registrations from Yuga Labs have been challenged by one of the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ripoff NFT collection RR/BAYC. This altercation in the continuing legal battle over intellectual property rights between RR/BAYC founders Ryder Ripps and Jeremy Cahen. And also BAYC creators Yuga Labs is an odd development.
thenewscrypto.com
STEPN (GMT) Price Prediction 2023 — Will GMT Hit $2.5 Soon?
STEPN (GMT) price might also reach $2.5 soon. Bearish GMT price prediction for 2023 is $0.2296. In STEPN (GMT) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about GMT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. STEPN (GMT) Current Market Status. Current Price $0.407660.
thenewscrypto.com
SEC to File Lawsuit Against Paxos for Issuing Binance USD
As per reports, the SEC sent out a letter to Paxos. According to the SEC, BUSD is an unregistered security. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to file a suit against Paxos, the firm that developed the Binance USD (BUSD) and Pax Dollar (USDP) tokens, over the latter stablecoin. The SEC allegedly wrote to Paxos. The regulator alerted Paxos to “possible enforcement action” in the letter.
thenewscrypto.com
India’s CBDC Pilot Test Garners 50k Users and 5k Merchants
RBI deputy governor Rabi Sankar announced the first public milestones. As of December 1, 2022, 770,000 transactions have been processed. Although it has only been a few months since India joined the CBDC race. The government has no plans to accelerate its central bank digital currency (CBDC) trial. On February 8th, as per reports, the country’s new CBDC trial has already attracted 50,000 customers. And 5,000 merchants since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced the digital rupee trial last year.
thenewscrypto.com
Bit2Me Collaborates With Mastercard To Offer Crypto Debit Card
Bit2Me, made the announcement about their new cashback debit card on Feb 10. Both the card and the wallet are compatible with eight different cryptocurrencies. As crypto-backed debit cards gain popularity, the overlap between Web2 and Web3 technologies increases. The biggest Spanish bitcoin exchange, Bit2Me, made the announcement about their new cashback debit card with Mastercard on February 10.
thenewscrypto.com
Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates Praises OpenAI’s ChatGPT
The development of ChatGPT is as important as the creation of the internet as per Gates. OpenAI and Microsoft recently announced that they will be expanding their collaboration. Ever since its release in the fourth quarter of 2022, OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been a hit with its users. In reality, it...
thenewscrypto.com
$46 Million of Stolen Assets Moved by Wormhole Hacker
The Wormhole attack was the third-largest crypto hack in 2022. The hacker appears to be seeking yield or arbitrage opportunities on their stolen loot. On-chain data shows that another $46 million of stolen assets has been migrated from the hacker’s wallet, indicating that the stolen cryptocurrency from one of the industry’s greatest attacks is on the move again. In February of last year, an exploit of Wormhole’s token bridge led to the third-largest crypto breach of the year: the Wormhole assault. There was a loss of around $321 million worth of Wrapped ETH (wETH).
thenewscrypto.com
Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Imminent Global Market Meltdown
The author has warned his 2.3 million followers time and time again. The American businessman has long been an outspoken advocate for Bitcoin. Robert Kiyosaki, the financial guru and writer behind the bestseller “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” recently tweeted a warning about a potential market meltdown. He also encouraged his audience to make use of the assets that he has been particularly outspoken about over the last several years.
Comments / 0