The Wormhole attack was the third-largest crypto hack in 2022. The hacker appears to be seeking yield or arbitrage opportunities on their stolen loot. On-chain data shows that another $46 million of stolen assets has been migrated from the hacker’s wallet, indicating that the stolen cryptocurrency from one of the industry’s greatest attacks is on the move again. In February of last year, an exploit of Wormhole’s token bridge led to the third-largest crypto breach of the year: the Wormhole assault. There was a loss of around $321 million worth of Wrapped ETH (wETH).

22 HOURS AGO