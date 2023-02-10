Read full article on original website
City pushes to attract businesses, developers to major commercial thoroughfare
Office building sale: A 36,149-square-foot office building in Naples has sold. A company named Buffalo Grove Venture bought the property at 1185 Immokalee Road for $10 million. The three-story building was built in 2002. According to Collier County property records, the previous owner, Naples 9 LLC, paid $11.5 million for the building in 2008. LSI Cos. represented the seller.
Top commercial real estate transactions for Jan. 24-30 in Charlotte, Collier, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota
Seller: The Closet Company Inc. Seller: Forestar (USA) Real Estate Group Inc. Seller: Fast Lane Clothing Co. Buyer: Royal Polo Hotel LLC, Westshore Hospitality LLC, and NP Capital Holdings LLC. Seller: Suncoast Parkway Hotel Holdings LLC. Address: 2101 Northpointe Parkway, Lutz. Property Type: Hotel. Price: $18,250,000. Previous Price: $13,500,000, September...
