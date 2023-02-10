ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Stanford Daily

Mayhem at Maples: Men’s basketball upsets No. 4 Arizona

The Stanford’s men’s basketball team (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) tallied their first win against a ranked opponent this season on Saturday, defeating the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) 88-79 with a terrific second-half defensive performance. After back-to-back conference losses, Saturday’s win could spur a run down the stretch of the season as the Cardinal have won six of their past eight. This is Stanford’s first home win against Arizona at Maples Pavilion since 2009, as well as the Cardinal’s second top-five victory in as many years.
STANFORD, CA
FanSided

No. 4 Arizona Basketball falls to Stanford in Maples Pavilion

STANFORD, CA- No. 4 Arizona Basketball (22-4, 11-4) was unable to escape the upset-minded Stanford Cardinal (11-14, 5-9), the Cats fell 88-79. Entering Saturday’s action on a seven-game winning streak, No. 4 Arizona Basketball was back in action, looking to continue its winning ways as it closed out its road trip in the Bay Area.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What Tommy Lloyd and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s loss to Stanford

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and guard Courtney Ramey spoke to the media after the Wildcats’ 88-79 loss to Stanford Saturday night. Here’s what they said. Lloyd on his overall takeaway from the game: “Obviously a rough day for Arizona. Stanford deserves a ton out of credit. They came in with a game plan and it worked. We weren’t able to flip the script. We had some good stretches in there, but obviously not nearly enough. So I tip my hat to Stanford and Arizona goes back to the drawing board.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Described as a mix between tennis, badminton and ping-pong, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. And these new converts need a place to play, which has left many cities, towns and homeowners associations trying to keep pace. In some cases, these passionate, zealous fans are advocating that basketball and tennis courts be converted into pickleball courts. As Arizona’s Family Investigates found, it’s pitting neighbor against neighbor, in some cases leading to lawsuits.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Lost Arizona hiker found guilty of starting 3 forest fires in 2018

A Tempe man was found guilty Monday of starting three separate forest fires in northern Arizona in 2018. Philip Powers set out to hike about 18 miles in the Coconino and Prescott national forests in 2018 when he got lost. He didn’t have enough water and started three different fires...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona dual enrollment students excel, according to study

The ASU Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence at Arizona State University and Helios Education Foundation today released a new policy brief and set of visualizations showing outcomes for students in Arizona high schools enrolled in dual enrollment programs, along with gaps that persist in the educational system preventing more students from taking advantage of dual enrollment programs.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime

PHOENIX (AP) — Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner’s racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges. Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct regarding the incident, Scottsdale police said. Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who filmed the man’s tirade, said his group doesn’t feel safe, and that the confrontation has ruined what should have been a celebratory week. “Us performers are now going in different entrances and parking in different places. This man is known,” Blackbird said. “There’s a 10-year-old girl who was there. She’s forever imprinted with ‘This is what happened when the Super Bowl came to town.’”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes Discuss Adding More Ballot Drop Boxes

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, whose victory is being challenged by Republican candidate Mark Finchem, hosted a panel discussion with election fraud denier Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer this week. ABC-15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer moderated the event at the Valley Bar in Phoenix, the bipartisan pair discussed the 2022...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Catalytic Converter Theft Could Soon Be a Felony in Arizona

Catalytic converters — those shiny, tubular emission control devices in a vehicle's exhaust pipe — contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three valuable precious metals. Skilled thieves can get their sticky fingers on a catalytic converter in mere seconds and disappear without a trace. On Thursday, Republicans and Democrats...
ARIZONA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ

