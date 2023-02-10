Read full article on original website
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
ADOT Email Warns Drivers to prepare for Snow in the High CountrySuzy Jacobson CherryArizona State
A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign OrdinanceThe Maine WriterPhoenix, AZ
Rihanna Announces Her Pregnancy During Her Super Bowl Halftime ShowWilliamGlendale, AZ
UFOs Shot Down! Are They Planning Something?Marcus RingoPhoenix, AZ
Stanford Daily
Mayhem at Maples: Men’s basketball upsets No. 4 Arizona
The Stanford’s men’s basketball team (11-14, 5-9 Pac-12) tallied their first win against a ranked opponent this season on Saturday, defeating the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12) 88-79 with a terrific second-half defensive performance. After back-to-back conference losses, Saturday’s win could spur a run down the stretch of the season as the Cardinal have won six of their past eight. This is Stanford’s first home win against Arizona at Maples Pavilion since 2009, as well as the Cardinal’s second top-five victory in as many years.
Arizona basketball slides in AP rankings after loss to Stanford
A slip-up against Stanford on Saturday slid the Arizona Wildcats four spots, to eighth, in the updated men’s basketball top 25 released Monday by The Associated Press. The Wildcats split a road trip last week, beating California 85-62 before falling to the Cardinal 88-79 on Saturday. Arizona (22-4) in...
No. 4 Arizona Basketball falls to Stanford in Maples Pavilion
STANFORD, CA- No. 4 Arizona Basketball (22-4, 11-4) was unable to escape the upset-minded Stanford Cardinal (11-14, 5-9), the Cats fell 88-79. Entering Saturday’s action on a seven-game winning streak, No. 4 Arizona Basketball was back in action, looking to continue its winning ways as it closed out its road trip in the Bay Area.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd and Courtney Ramey said after Arizona’s loss to Stanford
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd and guard Courtney Ramey spoke to the media after the Wildcats’ 88-79 loss to Stanford Saturday night. Here’s what they said. Lloyd on his overall takeaway from the game: “Obviously a rough day for Arizona. Stanford deserves a ton out of credit. They came in with a game plan and it worked. We weren’t able to flip the script. We had some good stretches in there, but obviously not nearly enough. So I tip my hat to Stanford and Arizona goes back to the drawing board.
flobaseball.tv
Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic: Field Looks To Show Out in Arizona
The desert can get unforgiving, if you’re not prepared with the right tools. The same can be said for those playing in this year’s Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic in the dry heat of Arizona: come to the plate ready, or suffer the consequences. One of the many...
AZFamily
Rise of pickleball pitting neighbor against neighbor, leading to lawsuits
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Described as a mix between tennis, badminton and ping-pong, pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. And these new converts need a place to play, which has left many cities, towns and homeowners associations trying to keep pace. In some cases, these passionate, zealous fans are advocating that basketball and tennis courts be converted into pickleball courts. As Arizona’s Family Investigates found, it’s pitting neighbor against neighbor, in some cases leading to lawsuits.
Fronteras Desk
Lost Arizona hiker found guilty of starting 3 forest fires in 2018
A Tempe man was found guilty Monday of starting three separate forest fires in northern Arizona in 2018. Philip Powers set out to hike about 18 miles in the Coconino and Prescott national forests in 2018 when he got lost. He didn’t have enough water and started three different fires...
Arizona schools rank among top producers of Fulbright Scholars
The University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Chandler-Gilbert Community College ranked among the top producers of Fulbright Scholars.
azbigmedia.com
Arizona dual enrollment students excel, according to study
The ASU Helios Decision Center for Educational Excellence at Arizona State University and Helios Education Foundation today released a new policy brief and set of visualizations showing outcomes for students in Arizona high schools enrolled in dual enrollment programs, along with gaps that persist in the educational system preventing more students from taking advantage of dual enrollment programs.
Private Planes Flock to Arizona for Super Bowl, Phoenix Open
The combination of the Super Bowl and the Phoenix Open patrons isn’t just causing major upheaval to the region on the ground — it’s also causing traffic in the air with a high volume of private planes. Throughout the week, metro Phoenix airports will see over 4,000...
The WM Phoenix Open banned bottles from its raucous par 3 16th hole, prompting a war of beer snakes to break out
Fans attempt their own sort of waste management at the Phoenix Open, which has a reputation as the rowdiest tournament in golf. It lives up to the hype.
Native dancers want Arizona gallery owner held on hate crime
PHOENIX (AP) — Native American dancers who were the target of a suburban Phoenix gallery owner’s racist rant as they were being filmed for Super Bowl week are pushing for hate crime charges. Gilbert Ortega Jr., the owner of Gilbert Ortega Native American Galleries, has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct regarding the incident, Scottsdale police said. Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who filmed the man’s tirade, said his group doesn’t feel safe, and that the confrontation has ruined what should have been a celebratory week. “Us performers are now going in different entrances and parking in different places. This man is known,” Blackbird said. “There’s a 10-year-old girl who was there. She’s forever imprinted with ‘This is what happened when the Super Bowl came to town.’”
Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes Discuss Adding More Ballot Drop Boxes
Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, whose victory is being challenged by Republican candidate Mark Finchem, hosted a panel discussion with election fraud denier Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer this week. ABC-15 Data Analyst Garrett Archer moderated the event at the Valley Bar in Phoenix, the bipartisan pair discussed the 2022...
Phoenix New Times
Catalytic Converter Theft Could Soon Be a Felony in Arizona
Catalytic converters — those shiny, tubular emission control devices in a vehicle's exhaust pipe — contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three valuable precious metals. Skilled thieves can get their sticky fingers on a catalytic converter in mere seconds and disappear without a trace. On Thursday, Republicans and Democrats...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents
PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure. The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities. The...
12news.com
‘You don’t ever get this anywhere else’: Fans flock to the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open Saturday
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Fans woke up early Saturday to get a coveted spot at the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open. The line was already long before the sun rose for the sold-out day at the golf tournament. “We’ve been here since about 1 o’clock,” Orion Zakas, who...
Yahoo Sports
4 1/2 hours for pizza? How a small eatery became the most exclusive Super Bowl spot in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Gronk was throwing a beach party up in Scottsdale. Shaq had sponsored a concert with Snoop Dogg. At the PGA's Waste Management Phoenix Open, you might need to trade a kidney to get into a luxury box surrounding the famous par-3 16th. And who knows what it...
3 days after opening, first Black-owned wine bar in Arizona closes after alleged drunk driver hits building
TEMPE, Ariz. — Just three days after the first Black-owned wine bar in Arizona celebrated its grand opening, it was forced to close after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The Chic Chef 77 wine bar opened on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on East Apache Boulevard in Tempe. Around...
