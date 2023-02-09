ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

goutrgv.com

Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Tiffany McGarity

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Tiffany McGarity, of the women's basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. McGarity averaged 20.0 points and 5.0 rebounds last week to help the...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Basketball Falls to Stephen F. Austin in Front of Sold-Out Crowd

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 82-72 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of a sold-out homecoming crowd of 2,788, the largest to watch a UTRGV men's basketball game at the UTRGV Fieldhouse since the addition of chair back seats in 2010 lowered listed capacity from 4,000 to 2,500.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

McGarity Keys Homecoming Victory for Women's Basketball

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Junior Tiffany McGarity scored a career-high 30 points to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team to a 75-71 homecoming victory over the Abilene Christian University Wildcats on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. McGarity went a career-high tying 9-for-12...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Tennis Leaning on Energy Heading Into Match With Lamar

BEAUMONT – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team has been waiting three weeks to get back in a dual match, and they're looking to return with a big win over former conference foe Lamar on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center.
EDINBURG, TX

