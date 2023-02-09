RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 82-72 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of a sold-out homecoming crowd of 2,788, the largest to watch a UTRGV men's basketball game at the UTRGV Fieldhouse since the addition of chair back seats in 2010 lowered listed capacity from 4,000 to 2,500.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO