Read full article on original website
Related
goutrgv.com
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Tiffany McGarity
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Tiffany McGarity, of the women's basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. McGarity averaged 20.0 points and 5.0 rebounds last week to help the...
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Falls to Stephen F. Austin in Front of Sold-Out Crowd
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 82-72 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of a sold-out homecoming crowd of 2,788, the largest to watch a UTRGV men's basketball game at the UTRGV Fieldhouse since the addition of chair back seats in 2010 lowered listed capacity from 4,000 to 2,500.
goutrgv.com
McGarity Keys Homecoming Victory for Women's Basketball
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Junior Tiffany McGarity scored a career-high 30 points to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team to a 75-71 homecoming victory over the Abilene Christian University Wildcats on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. McGarity went a career-high tying 9-for-12...
goutrgv.com
Women's Tennis Leaning on Energy Heading Into Match With Lamar
BEAUMONT – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's tennis team has been waiting three weeks to get back in a dual match, and they're looking to return with a big win over former conference foe Lamar on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Beaumont Municipal Tennis Center.
goutrgv.com
Pettit Sets Program Record to Close Indoor Track & Field's Strong Outing at Jarvis Scott Open
LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) freshman Rayja'nae Pettit set a new program record in the women's triple jump as she earned a second-place finish on Saturday at the Jarvis Scott Open, marking 12.49 meters. It's the second consecutive day a UTRGV student-athlete set a...
goutrgv.com
Adkins Breaks Own Program Record as Indoor Track & Field Sets 18 PRs at Jarvis Scott Open
LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) freshman Symoria Adkins broke her own school record in the women's 60-meter hurdles on Friday during Day One of the Jarvis Scott Open in Lubbock, running 8.62 (adj.) in the finals to earn a third-place finish and headline a strong day for the Vaqueros indoor track & field team.
Comments / 0