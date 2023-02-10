Read full article on original website
SalesScreen Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Sales Products
Achieving the accolade based on entirely organic customer reviews, SalesScreen is proud to be among the top 50 Sales Products named by G2. SalesScreen, one of the leading sales gamification platforms, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing amongst the Top 50 Sales Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
SetSail Named One of G2’s Top 50 Sales Products of 2023
SetSail, the sales data platform that helps revenue teams do what wins, was named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards on the Sales Products list. SetSail, the sales data platform that helps revenue teams do what wins, has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards on the Sales Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
SalesTechStar’s Sales Technology Highlights of The Week: Featuring Salesloft, BigCommerce, SalesIntel and more!
What can sales leaders do to build fruitful forecasting and prospecting processes? Find out in today’s weekly highlight:. Businesses need to be investing in comprehensive platforms that facilitate prospecting, deal management, sales coaching, and forecasting all from the same place. –Frank Dale, SVP of Product Development at Salesloft. Top...
Uber Selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Oracle and Uber Technologies, Inc., announced a seven-year strategic cloud partnership to accelerate Uber’s innovation, help deliver new products to market, and drive increased profitability. As Uber continues to grow and enter new markets, it is increasingly important for the business to focus resources on its core strengths and...
eBay Acquires 3PM Shield to Bring Advanced Marketplace Compliance Technology In-House
3PM Shield’s monitoring technology will simplify policy compliance for sellers, and keep eBay a trusted marketplace. eBay Inc, a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world, and 3PM Shield LLC, a provider of advanced AI-based marketplace compliance solutions, today announced that eBay has acquired 3PM Shield.
