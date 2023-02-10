Achieving the accolade based on entirely organic customer reviews, SalesScreen is proud to be among the top 50 Sales Products named by G2. SalesScreen, one of the leading sales gamification platforms, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing amongst the Top 50 Sales Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

23 HOURS AGO