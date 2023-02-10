HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Named as Best Predictive Dialer Software in India 2023 by SoftwareSuggest

Read full article on original website
Cascade Strategy Earns Spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards for Fastest Growing Products
Cascade, the world’s #1 Strategy Execution Platform used by over 20,000 global teams and hosting strategies of business leaders like AstraZeneca, American Express, Porsche, and UNICEF, announced it has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards, placing n°52 on the Fastest Growing Products list which is based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Finite State Introduces Next-Generation Platform for Software Supply Chain Security
New Platform Version Features Extended SBOM with Multi-Source Ingest and Aggregation to Scale AppSec Operations Across the Software Supply Chain. Finite State, the leader in managing software supply chain risk for the enterprise, today announced its Next Generation Platform featuring extended SBOM management with the ability to ingest and aggregate 120+ external data sources. The new platform gives Application and Product Security teams a unified and prioritized risk view with unprecedented visibility across the software supply chain lifecycle to scale operations through continuous, next-generation risk management.
Creatio Has Successfully Renewed ISO Certification for Information Security Management
The company has obtained the International Organization for Standards certificate on security compliance. The company has obtained the International Organization for Standards certificate on security compliance. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced its successful...
SetSail Named One of G2’s Top 50 Sales Products of 2023
SetSail, the sales data platform that helps revenue teams do what wins, was named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards on the Sales Products list. SetSail, the sales data platform that helps revenue teams do what wins, has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards on the Sales Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.
Call Analytics Platforms: Explore Its Top Benefits
Cold Calls are not just about building a relationship with customers, but it is about offering valuable insights to the customers, boosting agent productivity and discovering more growth opportunities. Call analytics platforms are tools that help businesses track and analyze their incoming and outgoing calls. These platforms collect data on...
Uber Selects Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Oracle and Uber Technologies, Inc., announced a seven-year strategic cloud partnership to accelerate Uber’s innovation, help deliver new products to market, and drive increased profitability. As Uber continues to grow and enter new markets, it is increasingly important for the business to focus resources on its core strengths and...
