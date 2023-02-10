HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Named as Best Predictive Dialer Software in India 2023 by SoftwareSuggest

SetSail, the sales data platform that helps revenue teams do what wins, was named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards on the Sales Products list. SetSail, the sales data platform that helps revenue teams do what wins, has been named to G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards on the Sales Products list. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

