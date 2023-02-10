ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What time is Super Bowl 2023? Eagles vs. Chiefs kickoff time, TV channel for Super Bowl 57

The 2023 Super Bowl matchup has been decided, and soon, NFL fans will get a chance to watch the top teams in the league battle to determine a champion. The Chiefs and the Eagles were arguably the two most consistent teams in the NFL during the 2022 season. Each finished the season with a record of 14-3, which was good enough to win its conference's No. 1 seed, and won two playoff games to reach the Super Bowl.
Reece Walsh shines in Broncos return in 24-all draw with Titans

Reece Walsh has starred in his return to the Broncos - but he didn't do enough to get his side over the line against the Titans. The 20-year-old has had a rocky few years, leaving Brisbane for a chance at the Warriors, before seeking an early release to return home this year and link up with his former club.

