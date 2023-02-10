The 2023 Super Bowl matchup has been decided, and soon, NFL fans will get a chance to watch the top teams in the league battle to determine a champion. The Chiefs and the Eagles were arguably the two most consistent teams in the NFL during the 2022 season. Each finished the season with a record of 14-3, which was good enough to win its conference's No. 1 seed, and won two playoff games to reach the Super Bowl.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO