James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Warriors time, TV channel and live stream for 2023 Saturday NBA game
After LeBron James made history by breaking the all-time NBA scoring record, the Lakers pulled off some massive moves at the trade deadline. Now, Los Angeles will travel to Golden State to take on the Warriors. LeBron netted his historic 38,390th point on Tuesday night in the Lakers' 133-130 loss...
ng-sportingnews.com
Young fan star-struck when LeBron James sits next to her at Lakers game: 'This is like the best moment of my life'
Lakers star LeBron James didn't suit up against the Warriors on Saturday night, but he made a lifelong memory for a fan by simply sitting down. The girl was star-struck when James sat down next to her at the end of the Lakers' bench. She instantly went into shock as the NBA's newly minted scoring champion took his seat.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where is Patrick Mahomes from? Hometown, college & more to know about Chiefs star's roots
Everything's bigger in Texas. Patrick Mahomes has cemented his status as one of the most dominant players in the NFL today. With an opportunity to earn his second championship ring when he and the Chiefs face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, there's little doubt about that. Long...
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl 2023 referee, officials: Who is assigned to Eagles vs. Chiefs?
As Super Bowl 57 draws closer, more than a hundred players on the Chiefs and Eagles are preparing for one of the biggest games of their life. But they're not the only ones. Late last month, the NFL named the eight-man officiating crew that will oversee the biggest game of the year. Carl Cheffers will take charge in what will be his third Super Bowl as the head referee.
ng-sportingnews.com
What Jalen Hurts said to Patrick Mahomes after skipping postgame handshake in Super Bowl 57
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts didn't meet on the field for a traditional postgame handshake following the Chiefs' 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, but there's no bad blood between the two quarterbacks. Hurts walked down the sideline toward the locker room shortly after the final play...
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl 57 grass: Why Chiefs and Eagles players keep slipping on 'hybrid' turf field, forced cleat change
The Super Bowl is supposed to be the best of the best. And while the Chiefs and Eagles might be the two best teams on the field, the field itself might leave something to be desired. Throughout Super Bowl 57, players from both Kansas City and Philadelphia have had issues...
ng-sportingnews.com
Rare Jalen Hurts fumble costs Eagles in Super Bowl 57, Chiefs capitalize with defensive scoop-and-score
Jalen Hurts is usually one of the most sure-handed quarterbacks in the NFL. But the Super Bowl is a different beast where anything can happen. A little mistake as a ball-carrier proved costly to the Eagles during the Super Bowl. In the second quarter, Hurts took the snap on a...
ng-sportingnews.com
How much money do NFL players make for winning Super Bowl in 2023?
Every player in the NFL is striving towards one goal: Winning the Super Bowl. Getting the opportunity to lift the Lombardi Trophy is rare. Not everyone can be Tom Brady and have seven rings to his name. The Super Bowl winners aren't just walking away from the big game with...
ng-sportingnews.com
Did Andy Reid win a Super Bowl with the Eagles? Revisiting Chiefs coach's time in Philadelphia
The Eagles enjoyed one of the most successful stretches in franchise history under Andy Reid from 1999 through 2012. You won't hear fans say a lot of bad things about him, outside of when he's coaching Philly's opponent in the Super Bowl. Reid took the Eagles to four straight NFC...
ng-sportingnews.com
Nick Sirianni salary, net worth: How much money is Eagles head coach making in 2023?
Nick Sirianni is only in his second year as an NFL head coach. But it doesn't take long to reap the benefits of coaching at the highest level of football. Sirianni has been a near-immediate success for Philadelphia as the team's head coach. He led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2021 after a disappointing 4-11-1 2020 season saw the team part ways with Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. And now in his second season, Sirianni has a chance to earn the franchise's second Super Bowl title.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl 2023 winners & losers: Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid solidify Chiefs dynasty; Eagles flop in second half
The Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl 57 with a double-digit comeback in the second half at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Harrison Butker's 27-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining clinched the victory. The combination of Patrick Mahomes II and Andy Reid led Kansas City to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Reece Walsh shines in Broncos return in 24-all draw with Titans
Reece Walsh has starred in his return to the Broncos - but he didn't do enough to get his side over the line against the Titans. The 20-year-old has had a rocky few years, leaving Brisbane for a chance at the Warriors, before seeking an early release to return home this year and link up with his former club.
ng-sportingnews.com
Super Bowl overtime rules, explained: How new OT format will work in NFL's biggest game
There's nothing quite like the drama of a winner-take-all overtime period, and even more so when the games start to mean a bit more. In NFL history, a single Super Bowl has gone to overtime: The Patriots' Super Bowl 51 win over the Falcons, orchestrated by none other than one Thomas Edward Brady.
ng-sportingnews.com
Rob Gronkowski rumors: Sean Payton trying to recruit former Fox colleague to Broncos
Sean Payton spent one year of retirement at Fox Sports before deciding to join the Broncos. He's trying to convince his former colleague at the network to do the same. Payton on Saturday tweeted a Broncos shirt with the "B" scratched out and replaced with a "G" to spell "Groncos," tagging Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady, as well as Fox Sports and the Broncos in the tweet.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL offseason schedule 2023: When is the NFL Draft, free agency, other key dates to know?
There's no such thing as a dead ball in the NFL, really. Just because Super Bowl 57 has come and gone doesn't mean football has ended. In fact, it's the start of something new and exciting: the 2023 offseason. The NFL Draft Combine is right around the corner, with free...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kenneth Gainwell first-TD bettors react to Eagles RB being ruled short on review, Jalen Hurts stealing score
Kenneth Gainwell touchdown bettors were overjoyed for a moment at the beginning of the 2023 Super Bowl. The second-year Eagles back appeared to plunge into the end zone for the game's opening score to deliver gamblers a big win. Gainwell, one of Philadelphia's backup running backs, was considered a long...
ng-sportingnews.com
Longest punt return in Super Bowl history: Kadarius Toney breaks NFL record to flip Super Bowl 57 script
Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney arrived on the scene in the fourth quarter in a big way in Super Bowl 57. He started with a receiving touchdown on a wicked little in-and-out swing pass that we'll likely being seeing a lot more of from NFL coaches next year. Then, he wrote himself into the NFL record book with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jalen Hurts shares thoughtful message after Eagles lose Super Bowl 57 to Chiefs: 'You either win or you learn'
Jalen Hurts did everything he could to will the Eagles to a win. He set multiple Super Bowl quarterback rushing records and threw for more than 300 yards as he led the Philadelphia offense to 35 points, with 24 coming directly from him. It wasn't enough. His Herculean effort came...
