ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Super Bowl 2023 referee, officials: Who is assigned to Eagles vs. Chiefs?

As Super Bowl 57 draws closer, more than a hundred players on the Chiefs and Eagles are preparing for one of the biggest games of their life. But they're not the only ones. Late last month, the NFL named the eight-man officiating crew that will oversee the biggest game of the year. Carl Cheffers will take charge in what will be his third Super Bowl as the head referee.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ng-sportingnews.com

How much money do NFL players make for winning Super Bowl in 2023?

Every player in the NFL is striving towards one goal: Winning the Super Bowl. Getting the opportunity to lift the Lombardi Trophy is rare. Not everyone can be Tom Brady and have seven rings to his name. The Super Bowl winners aren't just walking away from the big game with...
ng-sportingnews.com

Nick Sirianni salary, net worth: How much money is Eagles head coach making in 2023?

Nick Sirianni is only in his second year as an NFL head coach. But it doesn't take long to reap the benefits of coaching at the highest level of football. Sirianni has been a near-immediate success for Philadelphia as the team's head coach. He led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2021 after a disappointing 4-11-1 2020 season saw the team part ways with Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. And now in his second season, Sirianni has a chance to earn the franchise's second Super Bowl title.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Reece Walsh shines in Broncos return in 24-all draw with Titans

Reece Walsh has starred in his return to the Broncos - but he didn't do enough to get his side over the line against the Titans. The 20-year-old has had a rocky few years, leaving Brisbane for a chance at the Warriors, before seeking an early release to return home this year and link up with his former club.
ng-sportingnews.com

Rob Gronkowski rumors: Sean Payton trying to recruit former Fox colleague to Broncos

Sean Payton spent one year of retirement at Fox Sports before deciding to join the Broncos. He's trying to convince his former colleague at the network to do the same. Payton on Saturday tweeted a Broncos shirt with the "B" scratched out and replaced with a "G" to spell "Groncos," tagging Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady, as well as Fox Sports and the Broncos in the tweet.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Longest punt return in Super Bowl history: Kadarius Toney breaks NFL record to flip Super Bowl 57 script

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney arrived on the scene in the fourth quarter in a big way in Super Bowl 57. He started with a receiving touchdown on a wicked little in-and-out swing pass that we'll likely being seeing a lot more of from NFL coaches next year. Then, he wrote himself into the NFL record book with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy