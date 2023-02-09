Nick Sirianni is only in his second year as an NFL head coach. But it doesn't take long to reap the benefits of coaching at the highest level of football. Sirianni has been a near-immediate success for Philadelphia as the team's head coach. He led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2021 after a disappointing 4-11-1 2020 season saw the team part ways with Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. And now in his second season, Sirianni has a chance to earn the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO