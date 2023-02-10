ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: England power to emphatic win over West Indies

West Indies 135-7 (20 overs): Matthews 42 (32), Campbelle 34 (37); Ecclestone 3-23 England 138-3 (14.3 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 40* (30), Dunkley 34 (18); Henry 2-30 England demonstrated their new aggressive style in superb fashion as they powered to a seven-wicket win over West Indies in their opening game at the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa.
BBC

Catch up: World Senior Darts Championship - day three

Results: Mark Dudbridge beats Terry Jenkins in the last game of session one to go through to the quarter-finals. Result: Neil Duff defeats Keith Deller after winning 3 straight sets. Result: Kevin Painter comes back from two down to win against Dennis Harbour. Result: Richie Howson wins against Andy Jenkins...
CBS Sports

Canadian women's national soccer team striking over pay inequity, lack of financial support

The Canadian women's national soccer team is striking due to a lack of financial support just months before the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. On Friday, the players on the women's national team released a statement outlining their concerns. In their message, the players cite a major disparity between the resources the men received prior to the 2022 World Cup and what they have been given.
BBC

Equatorial Guinea vice-president's superyacht and homes seized in South Africa

South African officials have seized a superyacht and two palatial homes owned by Equatorial Guinea's Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang. A court ordered the seizures after local businessman Daniel Janse van Rensburg won a law suit against Obiang for unlawful arrest and torture. He has demanded compensation of about $2.2m (£1.8m)....
BBC

Camilla postpones West Midlands events over Covid

The Queen Consort has had to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says. Camilla had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday as part of its centenary celebrations. She was later due to travel to a library in...
BBC

Australian boy, 8, dies of suspected electrocution at Fiji resort

An eight-year-old Australian boy has died from suspected electrocution while on holiday in Fiji. The boy, identified by family as Cairo Winitana from Sydney, was staying with his parents at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island Resort on the west coast of Fiji's main island. Fiji police said he was found...
BBC

'Fishcotheque' in failed Southampton City of Culture bid

A live link to a cornershop in Pakistan, a "fishcotheque" and park illuminations were among proposals for Southampton's failed UK City of Culture bid, it has been revealed. Southampton made the shortlist to be named UK City of Culture for 2025 but lost out to Bradford. Now the contents of...
BBC

West Ham fan's dream pitch walk-out with Declan Rice

A football fan invited to walk out onto the pitch with West Ham's Declan Rice before kick-off said the experience "was the best day of my life". Eight-year-old Ronnie, from Saffron Walden in Essex, has cerebral palsy and loved watching the England international so much he had an image of him put on his leg splints.
BBC

LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets

A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
BBC

Richard Sharp: Pressure grows on BBC chairman after critical report

Pressure is growing on BBC chairman Richard Sharp after a critical report from MPs into his appointment. He made "significant errors of judgement" acting as a go-between on a loan for Boris Johnson, while applying for the post, the committee said. The SNP's John Nicolson, a committee member, told the...
Variety

Banijay Iberia, Spain’s LaLiga Team to Launch LaLiga Studios

Powerhouse Banijay Iberia is joining forces with Spain’s top soccer federation LaLiga to launch new sports-related content production, LaLiga Studios. The strategic deal sees Banijay tapping into its production expertise and LaLiga, its soccer knowledge and reputation, in a drive to establish LaLiga Studios as a global benchmark in the creation of content related to sport and its universal values.   Through this partnership, LaLiga Studios will produce audiovisual content for LaLiga, clubs, sponsors, and broadcasters. It will also work with international platforms and brands in the development, production, and distribution of entertainment, documentary, fiction, and animation content.   Chalo Bonifacino Cooke has...
BBC

Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home

Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC

Londonderry: Chris Heaton-Harris leaves match after hoax alert

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave a football match at at stadium in Londonderry on Friday night due to a security alert caused by an elaborate hoax. Mr Heaton-Harris was attending a Derry City match along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and about 4,000 fans. A suspicious...
BBC

BBC centenary: Remembering the mining strikes in Wales

As the BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting in Wales, it looks back on some of the major events it has covered. In March 1984, it documented the beginning of the miners' strikes, as workers across Wales picketed. It was an attempt by miners to stop the National Coal Board...
BBC

Pregnant Russian women flying to Argentina for citizenship, officials say

More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent months, including 33 on a single flight on Thursday, officials say. The latest arrivals were all in the final weeks of pregnancy, according to the national migration agency. It is believed the women want to make sure their babies...
BBC

Harri: The designer behind Sam Smith's inflatable Brit Awards suit

Sam Smith's inflatable latex suit was the talk of the red carpet at this year's Brit Awards. Its designer is also a latex farmer in India, who reveals it was inspired by his dog. It's been a busy week for fashion designer Harri. He got the call to supply a...

