Paul Krugman is worried that markets may be getting ahead of themselves in thinking the fight against inflation is over. As the calendar ticks over to 2023, signalling a new phase in the months-long fight against record inflation, America’s two leading left-of-center economists—Paul Krugman and Larry Summers—continue to debate the best way forward. For the past two years (as with much of the last two decades), they haven’t agreed on much, but as the Nobel laureate Krugman told Bloomberg TV on Monday, “It really disturbs me to say this, but I think I agree with Larry.”

13 DAYS AGO