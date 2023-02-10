Read full article on original website
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
‘Aliens’ Deleted Scene Reveals Devastating Detail About Ripley
Ripley's story in the film "Aliens" was originally meant to be a lot sadder before this deleted scene was cut.
Jet Li Walked Away From 3 of the Biggest Movies in History
Jet Li took on a lot of projects during his acting career, but he missed out on three of the biggest blockbusters of the last 30 years.
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard & More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard and More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP. THR reports. Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45. Wersching, who...
Oscar Winning Movies That Didn’t Make Any Money
The 95th Academy Awards nominations are in, and among the finalists are many critically acclaimed films that bombed at the box office. Writer and director Damien Chazelle’s Hollywood excess tale “Babylon,” for instance, has only managed to pull in $41.8 million against a $78 million budget, despite its all-star cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot […]
Woody Allen’s New Film ‘Coup de Chance’ Goes On Sale in Berlin
Woody Allen might still be persona non grata for many in the U.S., but international distributors will likely be clamoring to see his new film, Coup de Chance, which will be presented to buyers at the upcoming European Film Market. WestEnd Films, in collaboration with Gravier Productions, will kick off sales for the film in Berlin next week. More from The Hollywood ReporterBelarus Filmmakers in Exile Launch Independent Film AcademyIdris Elba Opens Up About Hollywood Racism and Why He "Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor"Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle Column Faces U.K. Press Regulator Probe After 25,000 Complaints Allen’s 50th feature...
Netflix Dropped ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ After the Super Bowl Five Years Ago – Why Streamers Are Unlikely to Try That Surprise Strategy Again
“#FilmTwitter is going to explode tonight,” director Ava DuVernay tweeted on Feb. 4, 2018, just minutes before kick-off for Super Bowl LII. “Something is coming that I can hardly believe. Lawd. History in the making.” A little over an hour later, the world found out what the celebrated director and producer was referring to. During a commercial break, Netflix premiered the first footage of “The Cloverfield Paradox,” a science-fiction thriller that had originally sported the enigmatic title “God Particle,” spurring online speculation on its potential ties to the “Cloverfield” franchise. What’s more, the splashy ad was capped with a mic drop...
The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max
Forget the HBO Max headlines. The cancellations. The popularization of the term "un-renewal." As the home of HBO, Warner Bros. and DC Comics, HBO Max is chock full of movies. Sci-fi movies have a healthy presence under this streaming roof. Something has to. This is HBO Max's (best) sci-fi movie...
The Movie That Launched Steve McQueen and Michael Fassbender as Artists
Back in 2008, the world was not intimately aware of director Steve McQueen and actor Michael Fassbender. Neither one of these men was absent from the world of art before the year 2008 thanks to McQueen directing some acclaimed short films and working as an artist while Fassbender appeared in supporting roles in movies like 300. But long before their days of scoring Oscar nominations (and wins, in the case of McQueen), they were just two guys trying to get eyes on their indie British film Hunger. A challenging watch that didn’t smash any box office records when it first came out, Hunger ended up establishing several key motifs that McQueen and Fassbender would continue to be fascinated by in the years to come.
Robert Dalva, Oscar-Nominated Film Editor on ‘The Black Stallion,’ Dies at 80
Robert Dalva, the film editor who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on the touching family adventure The Black Stallion and collaborated with director Joe Johnston on five films, including Jumanji and Captain America: The First Avenger, has died. He was 80. Dalva died Jan. 27 of lymphoma in Marin County, California, his son Matthew Dalva told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterMelinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83George R. Robertson, Chief Hurst in the 'Police Academy' Films, Dies at 89Paco Rabanne, Spanish-Born Designer Synonymous With a Space-Age Aesthetic...
Netflix - 2023 Films Preview Trailer
Mark your calendars for 2023, as Netflix reveals the release dates and footage from the movie slate for another star-studded year! And this is just a sneak-peek of the full list, with more comedy, action, drama, suspense, and romance waiting for you to enjoy. So buckle up, grab the popcorn, and save the dates.
"The King and I": In Print and Music, On Stage, TV, and Film
It began as a novel by Margaret Landon, titled, Anna and the King of Siam, which was loosely based on a true story of Anna Leonowens (a distant relative to horror icon Boris Karloff).
David Fincher: The Best Movies By The Crime Film Director
David Fincher is the filmmaker behind some of the most acclaimed crime, thriller, and drama movies of the past three decades. The American director also worked in music videos and in more recent years has produced and directed episodes of several popular streaming series. Find out his best films here!
New Sales Division Indiecan International Launching At EFM With Trio Of Films By Canadian First Nations Directors
EXCLUSIVE: Avi Federgreen’s Canadian distribution company Indiecan Entertainment has launched an international sales division that will make its debut at the Berlinale’s European Film Market. Bannered Indiecan International, the division’s first lineup features three films by directors hailing from Canada’s First Nations communities and a UK documentary about a man living with cerebral palsy. Scroll down for details. The creation of Indiecan International comes hot on the heels of Indiecan Entertainment’s creation last May of Red Water Entertainment, a new distribution arm focused on genre films. “Indiecan International is a natural extension of what I started with Indiecan Entertainment,” said Federgreen, who will be at...
‘Decision to Leave’ Becomes Mubi’s Most-Streamed Movie in North America
Days after Mubi reported that director Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun had become its most-streamed film globally, the arthouse streamer/distributor has revealed that Korean auteur Park Chan-wook’s kooky detective thriller Decision to Leave has become its most-streamed film in North America. Mubi was secretive about the actual viewership...
You won’t believe Amazon’s secret deal on the Sonos Ray soundbar
The Sonos Ray is a brilliant low-cost option for much improved TV sound and we’ve never seen it this cheap. We’re not sure why Amazon isn’t screaming from the rooftops about this deal, but it is currently selling the Sonos Ray for just £229. That’s a full £50 off the £279 asking price. Or 18% if you prefer to do the maths that way.
'Bosch' Spin-Off Focusing on Renée Ballard in the Works at Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios has just announced further expansion of the Bosch universe. With the Bosch spin-off Bosch: Legacy having just been renewed for a second season on Freevee, two additional Bosch spin-offs had just been added to the docket. One of the new spinoffs announced is a still untitled project that will follow Detective Renée Ballard in her work in the cold case division of the LAPD.
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
‘Last Kingdom’ Film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date, Drops First Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Last Kingdom” followup film “Seven Kings Must Die” has set its premiere date at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. The film will debut on the streamer on April 14. In addition, Netflix has released first-look images from the film, which can be seen above and below. “It has been such an honor to be part of telling this story for all these years,” said series star and executive producer Alexander Dreymon. “As an actor, I have been so challenged and gratified by the privilege of playing Uhtred. Hanging up Uhtred’s sword after filming ‘Seven Kings’ felt, ironically, heavy –...
Alien Reveals The Creation of the First Xenomorph-Android Hybrid
The Alien franchise's core themes have always been creation and evolution - and the nightmarish ways they can go wrong. In every Alien movie there have been two main ways that humans have faced the terorror of creation: the nightmarish Xenomorph aliens, which can evolve to mimic the traits of any lifeform they infect, and ...
