Tin Pot Creamery pivots to grocery store sales, closes Campbell, Palo Alto, San Mateo shops
Your next indulgent serving of Tin Pot Creamery’s ice cream will be a new experience. Ten years into the venture, founder Becky Sunseri is taking the business into a new direction, switching from selling at her own scoop shops to selling at grocery stores and through other channels. “We’ve...
Single family residence sells for $2.1 million in Fremont
A spacious house built in 1978 located in the 43200 block of Noria Court in Fremont has new owners. The 2,097-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023. The $2,100,000 purchase price works out to $1,001 per square foot. The house sits on a 8,519-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have...
Evictions eclipsed pre-pandemic levels in these Bay Area counties as tenant protections expired
Janae Randolph waited nervously with her boyfriend outside a wood-paneled courtroom at the Contra Costa County courthouse in Martinez. She scanned the increasingly crowded hallway for somebody official-looking — maybe a public defender, she hoped — who would explain why they’d been summoned after receiving an eviction notice at their Concord apartment.
Single-family house sells for $3.8 million in Palo Alto
A spacious historic house built in 1922 located in the 1000 block of Waverley Street in Palo Alto has new owners. The 2,028-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 12, 2023. The $3,800,000 purchase price works out to $1,874 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 5,000-square-foot lot.
Cheap California: Where are homebuying ‘bargains’ in the state?
“Cheap California” looks at various slices of the state’s economy based on price. Buzz: You can find California housing with pricing that requires a proportional size of income on par with what is needed by the typical new U.S. house hunter. But those “bargain” homes are located in sparsely populated parts of the state.
Four-bedroom home sells for $2.2 million in San Jose
The spacious property located in the 2100 block of Northampton Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 13, 2023 for $2,210,000, or $942 per square foot. The house built in 1964 has an interior space of 2,347 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,030-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Homeowner invokes ‘builders remedy’ in brazen plan to build 20-unit housing complex in Los Altos Hills
To hear Sasha Zbrozek tell it, the story behind his plans to tear down his four-bedroom house in tony Los Altos Hills and replace it with an apartment complex is a simple tale of a young man’s California dream home being ruined by the region’s notorious red tape — and his decision to “rage against the machine.”
Tech and biotech layoffs erase more than 19,000 Bay Area jobs
Post-pandemic layoffs in the tech and biotech sectors continue to widen, and the brutal job losses are set to loom over the region’s economy for months. Since mid-2022, tech and biotech companies — including giants like Google and Meta Platforms — have revealed plans to slash more than 19,000 jobs across the nine-county Bay Area, according to official state reports reviewed by this news organization. That figure includes cutbacks that have been completed or are slated to occur, in some cases as late as 2024.
Downtown San Jose building with Wild West ties might be bulldozed
SAN JOSE — A veteran developer wants to bulldoze a downtown San Jose with ties to Wild West icon Levi Strauss & Co. and replace it with a parking lot. Swenson has filed a proposal to demolish the downtown San Jose building at 115 Terraine St. that was built in 1949, if not earlier, and is linked to Levi Strauss, the history-rich company whose roots date back to the Old West when it manufactured jeans and other clothing.
Job cuts widen as tech, biotech firms plan fresh rounds of layoffs
Tech and biotech companies have begun to reveal plans for multiple rounds of job cuts in the Bay Area, disquieting disclosures that suggest the current layoff surges will be ongoing. The unsettling news came to light after Microsoft reported it would cut 62 jobs in Mountain View, layoffs that were...
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Feb. 6
A house in Danville that sold for $3.4 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.7 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $711.
Google reassesses timeline for sweeping downtown San Jose transit village
SAN JOSE — On the heels of moves to cut jobs and slash office space, Google said Monday it is reassessing the timeline for its highly anticipated San Jose transit village, a shift that could have a major impact on the city’s beleaguered downtown. The company offered no...
