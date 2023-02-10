The latest CSR trend in fintech: how technological companies help build a more sustainable future

Read full article on original website
GCEX partners with Komainu to strengthen offering of regulated crypto custodians: 5,700 tokens
“Komainu was the ideal partner for us because it is backed by Nomura, and has a strong presence in Europe and UAE. Our partnership with Komainu aligns with our strategy of only working with regulated digital custody institutions across the globe.”. Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX has partnered with Komainu, a...
Ardu Prime: a Success Story with a Guarantee for the Future
Who is it, who is it for, and how does the award-winning brokerage firm innovate?. Ardu Prime is a financial broker with more than 20 years of experience in the field of investment services, as it was founded in 1999. It is supervised by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, participates in the Greek Investments Guarantee Fund, and fully complies with the European MiFID II Legislation.
Nexo cease its business operations in the United States
UK-based crypto lender Nexo said on Monday it will halt offering its products and services in the US market as of April 1, 2023 after costly clashes with regulators. The crypto lender says that the decision to cease its business operations is influenced by the regulatory and policy landscape in the United States.
France scarps grace period for crypto firms, imposes mandatory registration
Cryptocurrency firms will be obliged to get a fully-fledged license to operate in France as of January 2024 even before the upcoming EU regulations take effect. A committee of lawmakers from both chambers of parliament agreed on the registration rules draft, but the country’s upper house has to approve the text later this week. Then, the French National Assembly should give its final endorsement for the legislation on February 28.
Futu taps Blue Ocean ATS for US overnight trading in APAC region
“Our partnership with Blue Ocean is the perfect alignment that allows us to offer our Hong Kong clients the ability to trade stocks 24 hours, 5 days a week. This is one more way that we can improve the customer experience and provide meaningful services.”. Blue Ocean Technologies LLC and...
Binance Charity hires ex-INSEAD Axel Tagliavini to ramp up education outreach
“I’m thrilled to be able to bring my experience and knowledge from INSEAD business school to take Binance Charity to the next level and drive even more impact with our partners in both the humanitarian and education sectors.”. Binance Charity has appointed former INSEAD Chief of Comms Axel Tagliavini...
Canadian University Dubai halts plan to accept Binance Pay
The Canadian University Dubai (CUD) made headlines yesterday after it partnered with Binance Pay to allow its existing and prospective students to pay their fees with cryptocurrencies. But a technical barrier has allegedly messed up the short-lived initiative and diminished the excitement. The Dubai-based private university, which has around 1800...
