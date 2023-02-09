Investors in Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) saw new options become available today, for the October 20th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 249 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the FOUR options chain for the new October 20th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.

