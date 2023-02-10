Second Season' of High School Wrestling Rapidly Approaching

The high school wrestling season in New Jersey is certainly a grind, especially in late January and early February, as the regular season winds down.

But with the regular season concluding, the 'second season' of high school wrestling opens up an entirely new dynamic, as wrestlers begin a quest for an appearance at the NJSIAA championships, in Atlantic City, from March, 3-4.

Before a wrestler gets to Boardwalk Hall, however, there's plenty of work to do in the next few weeks.

The regular season concludes on Feb. 11, and the NJSIAA team championships will be finalized on Feb. 12, with the Group championships being held at Rutgers University.

Wrestling is a unique sport, where the team concept converts to a more individual access, starting with the district championships, on Feb. 18.

Once again, there are 32 districts throughout the state, and while wrestlers will look to advance, there is a team championship awarded in all 32 districts.

The top three wrestlers, in each of the 14 weight classes at the 32 districts, will qualify for the region championships. The regions are held at eight different sites, state wide, from Feb. 24-25, and the top four wrestlers in each weight class at the regions then earn the right to compete at Boardwalk Hall, on March 3-4.

It's certainly a grind, but it's what makes high school wrestling so enjoyable for many fans.

At Bloomfield High, the quest for Atlantic City begins at Nutley High, and District 9, on Feb. 18. There, the Bengals will be joined be Belleville, Cedar Grove, Cliffside Park, Delbarton, Hoboken, Kearny, Nutley, Orange and Union City.

It promises to be a very competitive bracket for the Bengals, and with a state power in Delbarton among the teams at District 9, advancing to the regions will be well-earned.

Bloomfield enters the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to eclipse 20 victories. The team was 18-9 heading into a home match with Pascack Hills, on Feb. 10. Head coach Ryan Smircich's team will then host a quad match on Feb. 11. Bloomfield also qualified for the state sectionals this season.

The Glen Ridge High wrestlers have also been doing well. Head coach Kendall Southerland's team qualified for the sectionals, and won a match on Feb. 6.

The Ridgers will have to travel much farther than Bloomfield in its district quest. Glen Ridge ventures to Phillipsburg High, on Feb. 18, and will be joined by the powerhouse host school, as well as Belvidere, Columbia, Hackettstown, Hanover Park, Rutherford, St. Mary's (Rutherford), Verona and Whippany Park.

Both Bloomfield and Glen Ridge will be a part of Region 3, which, once again, will be held at West Orange High School from Feb. 24-25.

The next few weeks will certainly be hectic, but in the end, should provide a large fan base an exciting couple of days in Atlantic City.



