Mavenir Launches Open RAN Intelligent Controller (O-RIC)
Mavenir announced the availability of its O-RAN alliance Radio Access Network Intelligent Controller (RIC), a next-generation network intelligence offering for Open RAN. Mavenir O-RIC enables the creation of differentiated services through open APIs, which enable intelligent closed-loop end-to-end network tuning to optimize network performance, increase cost efficiency and maximize the user experience. Mavenir’s O-RIC offers Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) that provides deep, fine-grained insights about the network and enables building solutions with advanced state of art intelligence. Open RAN networks can also now generate new class-of-service revenue streams by adaptively reacting in near-real time to dynamic changes in network, traffic, and load patterns. Mavenir’s O-RIC is currently in deployment with two, tier one Communications Service Providers (CSPs).
stc, GO Telecom Partner to Grow Enhanced IoT Services in Saudi
Stc Group, the digital enabler in the region , and GO Telecom (Etihad Atheeb) have signed a cooperation agreement to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services through stc Group's network, focused on empowering individuals and businesses digital growth. Through the agreement, stc Group will support Go Telecom in expanding its...
Key Areas to Consider When Implementing Network-Wide Encryption: Vincent Lomba, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
The Fast Mode spoke to Vincent Lomba, Chief Technical Security Officer, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Vincent joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Singapore's Blackpanda, MyRepublic Launch Cyber Incident Response Solution for SMEs
Singapore-based cyber security firm, Blackpanda, and regional digital telco operator MyRepublic, have teamed up to provide a unique cyber incident response solution, IR-1, to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore. Recognising the rise of cyber crimes, MyRepublic, through Blackpanda, is the first telco to champion cyber security by bundling...
Vodafone Expands its Secure Net Offering to Include 24/7 ID Monitoring
During Safer Internet Week 2023 Vodafone expanded its Secure Net offering to include 24/7 ID monitoring. Secure Net’s brand-new all-in-one security solution also has digital protection and advanced parental controls – designed to make Vodafone customers’ lives, safer, easier, and more secure. Available on Vodafone’s reliable, award-winning network for just £1 a month with an initial three-month free trial, Secure Net offers market-leading value for 24/7 ID monitoring**.
Revolutionizing School Safety in 2023: How AI Technology Can Improve Security Measures Featured
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize school safety in the coming year. With the increasing prevalence of school shootings and other safety threats, schools are under pressure to find new and innovative ways to protect their students and staff. AI technology offers a range of solutions that can help schools improve their safety and security measures, as well as enhance their overall emergency preparedness.
The Networking Experience Will Define the Metaverse Featured
Metaverse success will be defined by the user experience. And it is up to the networking industry to define and protect that experience, making the metaverse possible. As the metaverse matures, technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence, digital twins and virtual worlds (to name just a few) will establish an entirely new way for individuals to connect, and for companies to build attachment to their goods and services. It will truly be a revolutionary moment when these technologies become fully mainstream and accessing the metaverse becomes as commonplace as checking stocks or social media from your mobile device.
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica & Vodafone to Form Digital Advertising JV
Deutsche Telekom, Orange SA, Telefónica and Vodafone Group are to form a joint venture for the implementation of a privacy-by-design digital marketing technology platform in Europe that could benefit consumers, advertisers and publishers alike. The creation of this new entity has been approved today by the European Commission, pursuant...
Kacific, ST Engineering iDirect to Expand Satellite Connectivity in Southeast Asia & Other Regions
Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) and ST Engineering iDirect have reaffirmed their long-term technology partnership through deep cooperation on the ground systems infrastructure for Kacific’s fleet of satellites. ST Engineering iDirect, whose Dialog hub platform was instrumental to Kacific1’s highly successful program, will provide a comprehensive next-generation ground infrastructure...
NextWave, Airspan Launch Metro Private Network in New York
Airspan Networks Holdings, a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, has announced a major deployment milestone of 120 eNodeB base stations in collaboration with NextWave’s ongoing New York Metro Private Network rollout. NextWave, a private network service...
