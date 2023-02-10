Metaverse success will be defined by the user experience. And it is up to the networking industry to define and protect that experience, making the metaverse possible. As the metaverse matures, technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence, digital twins and virtual worlds (to name just a few) will establish an entirely new way for individuals to connect, and for companies to build attachment to their goods and services. It will truly be a revolutionary moment when these technologies become fully mainstream and accessing the metaverse becomes as commonplace as checking stocks or social media from your mobile device.

1 DAY AGO