stc, GO Telecom Partner to Grow Enhanced IoT Services in Saudi
Stc Group, the digital enabler in the region , and GO Telecom (Etihad Atheeb) have signed a cooperation agreement to provide Internet of Things (IoT) services through stc Group's network, focused on empowering individuals and businesses digital growth. Through the agreement, stc Group will support Go Telecom in expanding its...
Telefónica, Meliá Hotels International Implement 5G Pilot using Network Slicing
Telefónica and Meliá Hotels International have developed and implemented a 5G pilot at the Hotel Meliá Madrid Serrano to show the possibilities of network slicing technology in the hotel sector. With this project, which makes the Hotel Meliá Madrid Serrano the first in Spain with 5G NSA,...
Mavenir Launches Open RAN Intelligent Controller (O-RIC)
Mavenir announced the availability of its O-RAN alliance Radio Access Network Intelligent Controller (RIC), a next-generation network intelligence offering for Open RAN. Mavenir O-RIC enables the creation of differentiated services through open APIs, which enable intelligent closed-loop end-to-end network tuning to optimize network performance, increase cost efficiency and maximize the user experience. Mavenir’s O-RIC offers Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) that provides deep, fine-grained insights about the network and enables building solutions with advanced state of art intelligence. Open RAN networks can also now generate new class-of-service revenue streams by adaptively reacting in near-real time to dynamic changes in network, traffic, and load patterns. Mavenir’s O-RIC is currently in deployment with two, tier one Communications Service Providers (CSPs).
The Networking Experience Will Define the Metaverse Featured
Metaverse success will be defined by the user experience. And it is up to the networking industry to define and protect that experience, making the metaverse possible. As the metaverse matures, technologies such as augmented reality, artificial intelligence, digital twins and virtual worlds (to name just a few) will establish an entirely new way for individuals to connect, and for companies to build attachment to their goods and services. It will truly be a revolutionary moment when these technologies become fully mainstream and accessing the metaverse becomes as commonplace as checking stocks or social media from your mobile device.
Revolutionizing School Safety in 2023: How AI Technology Can Improve Security Measures Featured
Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize school safety in the coming year. With the increasing prevalence of school shootings and other safety threats, schools are under pressure to find new and innovative ways to protect their students and staff. AI technology offers a range of solutions that can help schools improve their safety and security measures, as well as enhance their overall emergency preparedness.
Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica & Vodafone to Form Digital Advertising JV
Deutsche Telekom, Orange SA, Telefónica and Vodafone Group are to form a joint venture for the implementation of a privacy-by-design digital marketing technology platform in Europe that could benefit consumers, advertisers and publishers alike. The creation of this new entity has been approved today by the European Commission, pursuant...
Singapore's StarHub Intros 10G-XGS-PON
StarHub today announced the UltraSpeed Broadband, trialling broadband speeds of up to 10 times the speed and bandwidth of standard broadband services in Singapore. Using the completely brand new 10G-XGS-PON (Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network) standard, StarHub UltraSpeed will thoroughly boost connectivity for households in this nationwide trial, unlocking maximum responsiveness for online gaming and flash speeds for content streaming. The service also enables customers to freely engage in bandwidth-hungry activities concurrently on multiple devices, such as livestreaming in high-definition, uploading 4K/8K videos online, video-conferencing, as well as transferring large files quickly on the cloud without straining the connection of shared users.
