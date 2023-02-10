Open in App
Lafayette, LA
See more from this location?
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Consolidated Shares Mardi Gras Safety Tips and Rules to Help Us Enjoy the Parades

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPY9G_0kiuuAol00

Mardi Gras 2023 is pretty much in full swing and this weekend there are lots of great parades and other festivities across Acadiana.

In Lafayette Parish, things get cranked up tonight with the Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade followed by the Carencro Parade on Saturday at 10:00 am, Krewe des Chiens at 12:00 pm in downtown Lafayette and the Rio Parade at 6:30 pm in Lafayette.

Sunday is highlighted by the Scott Mardi Gras Parade at 1:00 pm.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COMPLETE 2023 MARDI GRAS PARADE SCHEDULE FOR ALL OF ACADIANA

The bottom line is, if you will be out and about, you should heed the rules and regulations of that municipality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CpYUf_0kiuuAol00
Lafayette Consolidated Government, Facebook

Lafayette Consolidated Government put out a handy guide , if you will, regarding Mardi Gras safety and some of the rules when watching the parades in the Hub City, and we’ve got it all detailed for you below:

MARDI GRAS SAFETY AND RULES

Location of Command Post along the Parade Route:

• Fire Station #1 at Vermilion and Lee Street
• Fire Station #5 at Johnston St. and St. Julien Street
• Lafayette Police Command Bus at Johnston St and S. College

Lost for Found Children – can be brought to any officer along the parade route or to one of the above-listed command posts.
Please note — Parents are requested to secure a note in a pocket of each child with the child’s name, address, and telephone number of someone to contact in case the parent and child become separated. (The number should be someone who will be home, not with the parent or child.)

Medical Assistance – Acadian Ambulance Service will have ambulance units stationed along the parade route. Citizens needing medical assistance should notify one of the police officers along the parade route or report to the nearest police command post.

Parking – No parking will be allowed on the streets or sidewalks along the parade routes. The city-parking garage on Vermilion Street will not be available to the public. Parking at the Blackham Coliseum, inside the fenced area, will be limited to floats and people picking up band members and other parade participants.

Handicap Viewing – The following areas will be designated as handicap viewing. An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available for citizens with disabilities attending parades in Lafayette. The zone will be located at the intersection of Johnston Street and St. Julien Street by Fire Station Number Five. The zone will be cordoned off and is specifically reserved for citizens with disabilities to enjoy the parades. Space is limited and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Prohibitions – The following will be prohibited along the parade route:

– Any product that is manufactured for the purpose of being thrown against a hard surface or stepped on to make a popping noise: such as, snaps, pops, and cracker balls; silly string; animals; skateboards; whips; glass containers.

– No flashing (exposing oneself), and throwing items back at float riders.

– Entering the barricaded areas during the parades is not allowed and is strictly enforced.

We hope this helps you with some peace of mind when visiting Lafayette to enjoy Mardi Gras 2023.

Click here to view photo gallery Source: Lafayette Consolidated Shares Mardi Gras Safety Tips and Rules to Help Us Enjoy the Parades
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lafayette, LA
Did You Know It's Illegal in Louisiana to Drive With Flashing Lights in a Storm?
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
The Creepiest Small Town in Louisiana Is Closer Than You Think
Alexandria, LA2 days ago
Identity of Body Found in Port Allen Identified as Missing Lafayette Woman
Port Allen, LA1 day ago
Most Popular
South Louisiana Woman Fighting $7,000 Water Bill
Elton, LA10 hours ago
After 30 Years, It's Time to Say Goodbye; Thank You, Acadiana
Abbeville, LA1 day ago
Roots the Journey—A Black History Community Performance at ACA
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Lafayette Government Warns: Don't Release Balloons Into the Air
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Scammers Targeting Lafayette, Louisiana Claiming to Help You Not Be Scammed
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Multiple Shootings in Abbeville, Louisiana Hospitalize 2 Victims, Damage Property as Police Call for Public Assistance
Abbeville, LA2 days ago
Car Crashes Into the Side of Lafayette Church
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Faces Another Rape Charge in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
You Can Now Buy a Boudin-Filled Donut in Youngsville, Louisiana
Youngsville, LA6 days ago
Parents Arrested After 4-month-old Baby Found Sleeping Next to Fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA6 days ago
Lafayette Police Locate 16-Year-Old in Housing Complex Suffering from Gunshot Wound
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Sentenced in Double Homicide
Opelousas, LA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy