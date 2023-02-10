Lafayette Consolidated Shares Mardi Gras Safety Tips and Rules to Help Us Enjoy the Parades

Mardi Gras 2023 is pretty much in full swing and this weekend there are lots of great parades and other festivities across Acadiana.

In Lafayette Parish, things get cranked up tonight with the Krewe de Canailles Walking Parade followed by the Carencro Parade on Saturday at 10:00 am, Krewe des Chiens at 12:00 pm in downtown Lafayette and the Rio Parade at 6:30 pm in Lafayette.

Sunday is highlighted by the Scott Mardi Gras Parade at 1:00 pm.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COMPLETE 2023 MARDI GRAS PARADE SCHEDULE FOR ALL OF ACADIANA

The bottom line is, if you will be out and about, you should heed the rules and regulations of that municipality.

Lafayette Consolidated Government, Facebook

Lafayette Consolidated Government put out a handy guide , if you will, regarding Mardi Gras safety and some of the rules when watching the parades in the Hub City, and we’ve got it all detailed for you below:

MARDI GRAS SAFETY AND RULES

Location of Command Post along the Parade Route:

• Fire Station #1 at Vermilion and Lee Street

• Fire Station #5 at Johnston St. and St. Julien Street

• Lafayette Police Command Bus at Johnston St and S. College

Lost for Found Children – can be brought to any officer along the parade route or to one of the above-listed command posts.

Please note — Parents are requested to secure a note in a pocket of each child with the child’s name, address, and telephone number of someone to contact in case the parent and child become separated. (The number should be someone who will be home, not with the parent or child.)

Medical Assistance – Acadian Ambulance Service will have ambulance units stationed along the parade route. Citizens needing medical assistance should notify one of the police officers along the parade route or report to the nearest police command post.

Parking – No parking will be allowed on the streets or sidewalks along the parade routes. The city-parking garage on Vermilion Street will not be available to the public. Parking at the Blackham Coliseum, inside the fenced area, will be limited to floats and people picking up band members and other parade participants.

Handicap Viewing – The following areas will be designated as handicap viewing. An accessible Mardi Gras Parade Zone will be available for citizens with disabilities attending parades in Lafayette. The zone will be located at the intersection of Johnston Street and St. Julien Street by Fire Station Number Five. The zone will be cordoned off and is specifically reserved for citizens with disabilities to enjoy the parades. Space is limited and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Prohibitions – The following will be prohibited along the parade route:

– Any product that is manufactured for the purpose of being thrown against a hard surface or stepped on to make a popping noise: such as, snaps, pops, and cracker balls; silly string; animals; skateboards; whips; glass containers.

– No flashing (exposing oneself), and throwing items back at float riders.

– Entering the barricaded areas during the parades is not allowed and is strictly enforced.

We hope this helps you with some peace of mind when visiting Lafayette to enjoy Mardi Gras 2023.