Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Feb. 10, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Senior homelessness is on the rise, the Arcata Gateway Plan moves forward at glacial pace, plus where in Humboldt are you watching the Super Bowl? Those stories and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor. FURTHER READING:. HUMBOLDT TODAY can be viewed on LoCO’s homepage...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week episode 276: Unsolved murder, housing protests, Arkley anger, another Grammy, domestic violence deaths, more
Crime Junkie — one of the world’s most popular podcasts — covered the unsolved killing of David Josiah Lawson, students are protesting Cal Poly Humboldt housing challenges as the university expands, multimillionaire Rob Arkley is threatening to move his company outside of city limits as Eureka prioritizes housing over parking lots, Eureka’s Pine Motel makes way for a future Subway and Starbucks, a building that was once owned by Jeff Bridges’ family is coming down in Eureka, Fortuna cops arrested a guy who agreed to buy booze for a teenager outside of a liquor store, Eureka export Sara Bareilles won another Grammy, the courts in Mendocino allowed a cheating man’s drunk driving because they believe he needed to escape the wrath of his wife, domestic violence deaths in McKinleyville, Ferndale export Guy Fieri goes ‘80 For Brady,’ local event picks, and more.
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Offer a Sweetheart of a Valentine’s Deal
We’re not sure how serious they are…but, the Fortuna Police Department has joined with a number of law enforcement agencies across the nation offering a “Valentine’s Week Special.”. The Facebook post notes that Valentine’s Day is arriving soon and asks, “Do you have an ex-Valentine that...
kymkemp.com
Local Cannabis Companies and Non-Profits Join Humanity Heroes in Distributing Full Backpacks to the Unhoused in Eureka
Los Angeles-based non-profit Humanity Heroes is returning to Eureka for its third annual day of giving. On February 25, the non-profit will distribute 300 backpacks filled with the unhoused community’s most-requested daily essentials. The ‘Humanity Pack Campaign’ began in Los Angeles when cannabis entrepreneur Michael ‘BigMike’ Straumietis felt moved...
Hanford Sentinel
Looking Back: Local man grows 'tremendous' 6-pound turnip
I am always amazed at what I find in my research during the short time of doing this column. I never knew the sad final fate of the Eureka Elementary School. And there are often serendipitous moments after I come across something in print. Case in point; Just this weekend I was at the Carnegie Museum viewing their latest exhibit Retalhos: A Portuguese history of Kings County. And there it was, a class photo posted of students at none other than the Eureka Elementary School! Reading about the Chamarita (Portuguese dance) performed there made me smile.
kymkemp.com
Coast Central Credit Union Increases Number of Scholarships Available
This is a press release from Coast Central Credit Union:. Coast Central Credit Union announced it is currently accepting applications for up to 25 college scholarships, available to students graduating this year from high schools throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Scholarships are awarded in the amount of up to $5,000 each, disbursed over a four-year period.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:37 a.m.] ‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt considers housing students on barge among other options
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is looking outside of the box and onto the water in its desperate search for student housing options. After announcing earlier this week that on-campus housing will no longer be available to continuing students starting in the fall, one idea for where to house students involves a barge docked on Humboldt Bay.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Animal Shelter at Capacity, Foster Homes Needed!
Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. SOS!!! Fosters needed! The shelter has reached capacity. There is no space for even one more dog. We have a variety of dogs available for fostering: all of our adoptable dogs can go out to fosters; we just ask that they be available to come back to the shelter (with notice) as needed to meet potential adopters. We have a medium-small mama dog with eight puppies that needs a fairly short-term foster. Puppies are about seven weeks old. They are eating solid food but need to complete weaning so that mama can dry up without developing mastitis. We have several dogs that need a foster to get them through their heartworm treatment, approximately two months. These dogs need a quiet place to recover. We have a young female German Shepherd (Tilly) that will be having an FHO surgery (hip) on the 24th. She also needs a quiet place for recovery. There are some simple exercises that accompany her rehab. We have an old girl that just needs a warm place to lay her head while details about her future are worked out. Fostering and adopting save lives! Please message us here for more information or to arrange a time to meet the dogs.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Lyn Edward Bagley, 1969-2022
Lyn Edward Bagley was tragically taken from this earth on December 21, 2022 at the age of 53 from a hit and run accident on Highway 299. He was born February 3, 1969 to Carl and Frances Bagley in Fortuna. Lyn — a.k.a “the Legend” and a.k.a “The Bags” —...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff: 1 found dead after structure fire in Weaverville Friday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that one person is dead following a structure fire in the area of Main Street and Washington Street in Weaverville on Friday at around 11:30 p.m. TCSO says that explosions were reported in the area as well. When deputies and...
kymkemp.com
One Dead After Explosions and Fire in Weaverville Home
This is a press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, February 10, 2023 at approximately 11:30 PM, explosions and a structure fire were reported...
kymkemp.com
Motorcycle Rider Injured After Accident on Highway 101
According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, a motorcycle rider is injured following a traffic collision around 3:18 p.m. on Highway 101 near Orick. An ambulance has been requested. It is unknown if another vehicle is involved or if this is a solo-vehicle accident. Information suggests that part of Highway...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Long-Overdue Runway and Electrical Improvements Coming to ACV, aka The California Redwood Coast — Humboldt County Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. Flights Expected to be Impacted for 12-Day Window in August 2023. The Humboldt County Department of Aviation will begin Phase 1 of the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) Runway and Electrical Rehabilitation Project in June. This project will be conducted in three phases to make much needed improvements to ACV’s primary runway, which was last rehabilitated in 1994.
North Coast Journal
Missing Man Found Dead Along 101, Investigation into Cause Continues
The Arcata Police Department today reported that an investigation into a report filed by the family of a missing 69-year-old Washington resident led to the discovery of his body Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 north of Orick. According to the new release, APD began looking into Carroll Johnson’s disappearance after...
krcrtv.com
1 arrested and 2 cited after probation search in Fields Landing home
FIELDS LANDING, Calif. — One person was arrested and two others were cited on Feb. 8 after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office did a probation search of a residence on the 6700 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing. According to HCSO, nine people were contacted at the home....
'Crisis mode': Failing pot farms are killing this California town’s economy
"I have been here my whole life, and I don't know that I've ever seen it this bad."
Comments / 0