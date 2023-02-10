Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. SOS!!! Fosters needed! The shelter has reached capacity. There is no space for even one more dog. We have a variety of dogs available for fostering: all of our adoptable dogs can go out to fosters; we just ask that they be available to come back to the shelter (with notice) as needed to meet potential adopters. We have a medium-small mama dog with eight puppies that needs a fairly short-term foster. Puppies are about seven weeks old. They are eating solid food but need to complete weaning so that mama can dry up without developing mastitis. We have several dogs that need a foster to get them through their heartworm treatment, approximately two months. These dogs need a quiet place to recover. We have a young female German Shepherd (Tilly) that will be having an FHO surgery (hip) on the 24th. She also needs a quiet place for recovery. There are some simple exercises that accompany her rehab. We have an old girl that just needs a warm place to lay her head while details about her future are worked out. Fostering and adopting save lives! Please message us here for more information or to arrange a time to meet the dogs.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO