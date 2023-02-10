ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Feb. 10, 2023

HUMBOLDT TODAY: Senior homelessness is on the rise, the Arcata Gateway Plan moves forward at glacial pace, plus where in Humboldt are you watching the Super Bowl? Those stories and more in today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor. FURTHER READING:. HUMBOLDT TODAY can be viewed on LoCO’s homepage...
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Last Week episode 276: Unsolved murder, housing protests, Arkley anger, another Grammy, domestic violence deaths, more

Crime Junkie — one of the world’s most popular podcasts — covered the unsolved killing of David Josiah Lawson, students are protesting Cal Poly Humboldt housing challenges as the university expands, multimillionaire Rob Arkley is threatening to move his company outside of city limits as Eureka prioritizes housing over parking lots, Eureka’s Pine Motel makes way for a future Subway and Starbucks, a building that was once owned by Jeff Bridges’ family is coming down in Eureka, Fortuna cops arrested a guy who agreed to buy booze for a teenager outside of a liquor store, Eureka export Sara Bareilles won another Grammy, the courts in Mendocino allowed a cheating man’s drunk driving because they believe he needed to escape the wrath of his wife, domestic violence deaths in McKinleyville, Ferndale export Guy Fieri goes ‘80 For Brady,’ local event picks, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fortuna Police Offer a Sweetheart of a Valentine’s Deal

We’re not sure how serious they are…but, the Fortuna Police Department has joined with a number of law enforcement agencies across the nation offering a “Valentine’s Week Special.”. The Facebook post notes that Valentine’s Day is arriving soon and asks, “Do you have an ex-Valentine that...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Local Cannabis Companies and Non-Profits Join Humanity Heroes in Distributing Full Backpacks to the Unhoused in Eureka

Los Angeles-based non-profit Humanity Heroes is returning to Eureka for its third annual day of giving. On February 25, the non-profit will distribute 300 backpacks filled with the unhoused community’s most-requested daily essentials. The ‘Humanity Pack Campaign’ began in Los Angeles when cannabis entrepreneur Michael ‘BigMike’ Straumietis felt moved...
EUREKA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Looking Back: Local man grows 'tremendous' 6-pound turnip

I am always amazed at what I find in my research during the short time of doing this column. I never knew the sad final fate of the Eureka Elementary School. And there are often serendipitous moments after I come across something in print. Case in point; Just this weekend I was at the Carnegie Museum viewing their latest exhibit Retalhos: A Portuguese history of Kings County. And there it was, a class photo posted of students at none other than the Eureka Elementary School! Reading about the Chamarita (Portuguese dance) performed there made me smile.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Coast Central Credit Union Increases Number of Scholarships Available

This is a press release from Coast Central Credit Union:. Coast Central Credit Union announced it is currently accepting applications for up to 25 college scholarships, available to students graduating this year from high schools throughout Humboldt, Del Norte, and Trinity counties. Scholarships are awarded in the amount of up to $5,000 each, disbursed over a four-year period.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 5:37 a.m.] ‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday

The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
EUREKA, CA
krcrtv.com

Cal Poly Humboldt considers housing students on barge among other options

EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is looking outside of the box and onto the water in its desperate search for student housing options. After announcing earlier this week that on-campus housing will no longer be available to continuing students starting in the fall, one idea for where to house students involves a barge docked on Humboldt Bay.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Animal Shelter at Capacity, Foster Homes Needed!

Press release from the Humboldt County Animal Shelter:. SOS!!! Fosters needed! The shelter has reached capacity. There is no space for even one more dog. We have a variety of dogs available for fostering: all of our adoptable dogs can go out to fosters; we just ask that they be available to come back to the shelter (with notice) as needed to meet potential adopters. We have a medium-small mama dog with eight puppies that needs a fairly short-term foster. Puppies are about seven weeks old. They are eating solid food but need to complete weaning so that mama can dry up without developing mastitis. We have several dogs that need a foster to get them through their heartworm treatment, approximately two months. These dogs need a quiet place to recover. We have a young female German Shepherd (Tilly) that will be having an FHO surgery (hip) on the 24th. She also needs a quiet place for recovery. There are some simple exercises that accompany her rehab. We have an old girl that just needs a warm place to lay her head while details about her future are worked out. Fostering and adopting save lives! Please message us here for more information or to arrange a time to meet the dogs.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Lyn Edward Bagley, 1969-2022

Lyn Edward Bagley was tragically taken from this earth on December 21, 2022 at the age of 53 from a hit and run accident on Highway 299. He was born February 3, 1969 to Carl and Frances Bagley in Fortuna. Lyn — a.k.a “the Legend” and a.k.a “The Bags” —...
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

One Dead After Explosions and Fire in Weaverville Home

This is a press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday, February 10, 2023 at approximately 11:30 PM, explosions and a structure fire were reported...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Motorcycle Rider Injured After Accident on Highway 101

According to the CHP Traffic Incident page, a motorcycle rider is injured following a traffic collision around 3:18 p.m. on Highway 101 near Orick. An ambulance has been requested. It is unknown if another vehicle is involved or if this is a solo-vehicle accident. Information suggests that part of Highway...
ORICK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Long-Overdue Runway and Electrical Improvements Coming to ACV, aka The California Redwood Coast — Humboldt County Airport

Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. Flights Expected to be Impacted for 12-Day Window in August 2023. The Humboldt County Department of Aviation will begin Phase 1 of the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport (ACV) Runway and Electrical Rehabilitation Project in June. This project will be conducted in three phases to make much needed improvements to ACV’s primary runway, which was last rehabilitated in 1994.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Missing Man Found Dead Along 101, Investigation into Cause Continues

The Arcata Police Department today reported that an investigation into a report filed by the family of a missing 69-year-old Washington resident led to the discovery of his body Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 north of Orick. According to the new release, APD began looking into Carroll Johnson’s disappearance after...
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy