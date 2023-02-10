There are still some details pending after a law enforcement pursuit of a motorcycle east of Emporia on Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Candice Breshears says a chase began on Interstate 35 at mile marker 146 southbound, between Lebo and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 2 pm after the motorcycle was allegedly moving at speeds above 100 mph. The driver then left the Interstate east of Emporia and drove to Road 180 and Lakeshore on the north side of Thorndale, where he allegedly jumped off the motorcycle and fell — clarifying an earlier report that had the man trying to get away from law enforcement before the motorcycle fell on him.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO