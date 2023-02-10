Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIBW
Topeka man accused of DUI following wrong-way crash to make first appearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man accused of a DUI following a crash after driving the wrong way down Highway 24 in late November is set to make his first appearance in court. Shawnee County Court records indicate that Adam Campbell, of Topeka, is set to make his first...
WIBW
Rush-hour crash slows I-70 traffic Monday morning in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rush-hour crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning on Interstate 70 in East Topeka, authorities said. The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 8 a.m. on westbound I-70, just west of the S.E. Carnahan Avenue-Deer Creek Trafficway exit. One person was...
WIBW
Leavenworth woman hospitalized after minivan hits tree, rolls
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman was sent to the hospital after the minivan she was driving hit a tree and rolled. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Hollingsworth Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police investigate alleged Kansas road-rage incident
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged road rage incident in Manhattan. Just before 6p.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault in the 1500 block of University Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two 19-year-old men, a 19-year-old woman...
Sheriff: Man wanted in Florida captured after wrong-way, I-70 chase
WABAUNSEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating wanted suspect on multiple charges after a wrong-way chase on Interstate 70 and manhunt. On February 9, a sheriff's deputy made contact with a suspicious motorist on Interstate 70, according to a media release from the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Brandon M Capps, refused to identify himself and drove away, the wrong way down the interstate.
KVOE
High-speed pursuit of motorcycle begins near Lebo, ends with arrest after reported crash in Thorndale
There are still some details pending after a law enforcement pursuit of a motorcycle east of Emporia on Saturday afternoon. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Candice Breshears says a chase began on Interstate 35 at mile marker 146 southbound, between Lebo and the Lyon-Coffey county line, around 2 pm after the motorcycle was allegedly moving at speeds above 100 mph. The driver then left the Interstate east of Emporia and drove to Road 180 and Lakeshore on the north side of Thorndale, where he allegedly jumped off the motorcycle and fell — clarifying an earlier report that had the man trying to get away from law enforcement before the motorcycle fell on him.
Kansas man killed in crash with train identified
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – The man killed in a collision with a train in Osage County has been identified as Ronald Neilson, 62, of Scranton. Kansas Highway Patrol investigators say Neilson was driving an SUV westbound on 189th Street when he failed to yield to an approaching BNSF train. The SUV was struck by the […]
KVOE
Crash involving vehicle, utility pole near Emporia under investigation
Lyon County deputies are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and utility pole. The incident was reported shortly before 7 am near Roads 160 and M-7, just east of Sacred Heart Cemetery and just east of the Emporia city limits. No injuries and no power outages have been reported, although there was a downed utility line nearby. The utility pole was sheared off at the base.
KVOE
Law enforcement pursuit near Emporia ends in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a law enforcement pursuit east of Emporia culminated in an injury crash Saturday afternoon. Details are pending, but a chase was reported on Interstate 35 around 2 pm and ended a few minutes later near Roads 180 and Lakeshore in Thorndale. A currently unnamed person was taken to Newman Regional Health with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Foam from ‘unintentionally activated’ fire alarm gathers Monday morning outside Topeka hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What looked a bit like snow Monday morning on a street outside a Topeka hospital’s emergency department was actually foam from a fire-suppression system that had gathered along a curb, authorities said. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of an automatic fire alarm...
WIBW
Manhattan officials search for information after woman assaulted, threatened
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a woman was assaulted and threatened and assaulted over the weekend, officials in Riley County are searching for information. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, officials were called to the 3000 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of aggravated assault.
KVOE
Road signs damaged north of Admire; Lyon County deputies believe damage was intentional
Several road signs were recently damaged in north Lyon County, and deputies believe the signs were deliberately targeted. Undersheriff John Koelsch says at least six signs were hit by a vehicle in the area of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 370, about four miles north of Admire and 20 miles north of Emporia. Two KDOT stop signs and four county information signs, including some alerting residents to upcoming flood areas, were struck.
Police chase through Topeka ends with 2 in custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was arrested on numerous charges following a police chase Friday morning. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the Topeka Police Department, reports that officers tried to pull over a vehicle for driving recklessly around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 near the intersection of Southwest 9th St. and Southwest Parkview St. […]
Father, son arrested after meth lab catches fire in Pott. Co.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - On Tuesday, February 7th, 2023, the Pottawatomie County Dispatch received a 911 call around 12:43 pm reporting a structure fire in the 400 block of E. Plum Street, Louisville, Kansas. Upon arrival crews discovered a mobile home with smoke coming from the inside. A father and son...
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Buchanan Co.
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Father and son arrested after alleged meth lab burns down in Kansas
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A father and son in Pottawatomie County are under arrest after an alleged meth lab in their mobile home caught on fire earlier this week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office reports via social media that at 12:43 p.m. on Feb. 7 their emergency dispatch received a 911 call about a structure […]
Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
Teen arrested for arson fire in bathroom at Kan. high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
KVOE
Latest Lyon County Felony Friday suspect accused of aggravated battery
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has a new Felony Friday suspect. Crime Stoppers announced its interest in finding Dalton Hall late Friday. Hall, age 23, is wanted for an aggravated battery warrant. Photos are online at KVOE.com but no descriptive information has been announced. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers...
🎙 Kansas woman who killed her rapist faces long odds for clemency
TOPEKA — Sarah Gonzales-McLinn faces long odds in her bid for clemency based on the rarity in which the Prisoner Review Board recommends approval, the willingness of governors to wield their power, the severity of her crime and opposition from those close to Hal Sasko. Gonzales-McLinn murdered Sasko in...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0