China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
AccelerComm + TTP to deliver cell service from space with 5G NTN LEO
AccelerComm and TTP are jointly formulating a high-performance, 5G, LEO Regenerative base station for deployment on LEO satellites. The project combines expertise and IP from the two companies and additional technology from partners to propose a dedicated 5G regenerative gNodeB1 solution tailored to support high-performance 5G services in the challenging environment of a Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN).
First Open Cosmos MENUT satellite EO images received
MENUT – the first Earth Observation (EO) satellite built and launched by Open Cosmos – has returned its first images. MENUT is a 6U EO smallsat that launched during SpaceX’s Transporter-6 mission in early January. The successful launch saw the satellite deployed from the Exolaunch deployer and the first signal was received a few hours later.
JUICE’s final take-off before lift-off
The Airbus-built JUICE (JUpiter ICy moons Explorer mission) spacecraft took off from Toulouse, France, for the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on board of an Antonov aircraft before the satellite’s launch on an Ariane 5 in April. The start of the launch campaign brings to a close a...
