First Open Cosmos MENUT satellite EO images received
MENUT – the first Earth Observation (EO) satellite built and launched by Open Cosmos – has returned its first images. MENUT is a 6U EO smallsat that launched during SpaceX’s Transporter-6 mission in early January. The successful launch saw the satellite deployed from the Exolaunch deployer and the first signal was received a few hours later.
AccelerComm + TTP to deliver cell service from space with 5G NTN LEO
AccelerComm and TTP are jointly formulating a high-performance, 5G, LEO Regenerative base station for deployment on LEO satellites. The project combines expertise and IP from the two companies and additional technology from partners to propose a dedicated 5G regenerative gNodeB1 solution tailored to support high-performance 5G services in the challenging environment of a Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN).
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
