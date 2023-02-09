Read full article on original website
First Open Cosmos MENUT satellite EO images received
MENUT – the first Earth Observation (EO) satellite built and launched by Open Cosmos – has returned its first images. MENUT is a 6U EO smallsat that launched during SpaceX’s Transporter-6 mission in early January. The successful launch saw the satellite deployed from the Exolaunch deployer and the first signal was received a few hours later.
AccelerComm + TTP to deliver cell service from space with 5G NTN LEO
AccelerComm and TTP are jointly formulating a high-performance, 5G, LEO Regenerative base station for deployment on LEO satellites. The project combines expertise and IP from the two companies and additional technology from partners to propose a dedicated 5G regenerative gNodeB1 solution tailored to support high-performance 5G services in the challenging environment of a Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN).
Satellites assess earthquake damage in Turkey
The magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes that struck southern Turkey and western Syria on February 6, 2023, caused widespread destruction in both countries. The initial, stronger earthquake emanated from a fault 11 miles (18 kilometers) below the surface. The shallow depth meant the earthquake produced violent shaking that affected areas hundreds of miles from the epicenter, 16 miles (26 kilometers) east of the city of Nurdagi, Turkey.
JUICE’s final take-off before lift-off
The Airbus-built JUICE (JUpiter ICy moons Explorer mission) spacecraft took off from Toulouse, France, for the European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on board of an Antonov aircraft before the satellite’s launch on an Ariane 5 in April. The start of the launch campaign brings to a close a...
