Dunkin' offers free coffee in parts of Pa., N.J., Del. for Super Bowl LVII

Dunkin', Wawa offering free coffee at stores in Philadelphia region 00:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another chain in our area is offering a deal on Super Bowl Sunday - and the day before, as the Eagles prepare to take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII .

Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot coffee for customers on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 throughout locations in the Philadelphia region, the company announced. Only stores in these counties are participating:

Pennsylvania

Berks

Bucks

Chester

Delaware

Lehigh

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

New Jersey

Atlantic

Burlington

Camden

Cape May

Cumberland

Gloucester

Mercer

Salem

Delaware

Kent

New Castle

To get the deal, you have to order in the store - no app or delivery orders are eligible. No other purchase is necessary.

The deal lasts all day Saturday and Sunday at participating stores.

They're not the only chain in the region making sure Birds fans are caffeinated for the big game - Wawa is also offering a free any size coffee on Super Bowl Sunday only .