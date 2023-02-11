Dunkin' offers free coffee in parts of Pa., N.J., Del. for Super Bowl LVII

Dunkin' is offering a free medium hot coffee for customers on Feb. 11 and Feb. 12 throughout locations in the Philadelphia region, the company announced. Only stores in these counties are participating:
Pennsylvania
Berks
Bucks
Chester
Delaware
Lehigh
Montgomery
Northampton
Philadelphia
New Jersey
Atlantic
Burlington
Camden
Cape May
Cumberland
Gloucester
Mercer
Salem
Delaware
Kent
New Castle
To get the deal, you have to order in the store - no app or delivery orders are eligible. No other purchase is necessary.
The deal lasts all day Saturday and Sunday at participating stores.
