YAHOO!

Hard at work: Fire and Rescue trains on structural rescue operations By Clara Niel, The Frederick News-Post, Md., 7 days ago

By Clara Niel, The Frederick News-Post, Md., 7 days ago

Feb. 9—Sometimes, all you need is good, old-fashioned physics to lift a 20,000-pound cement block. On Thursday, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue ...