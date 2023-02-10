Read full article on original website
Fronteras Desk
Lost Arizona hiker found guilty of starting 3 forest fires in 2018
A Tempe man was found guilty Monday of starting three separate forest fires in northern Arizona in 2018. Philip Powers set out to hike about 18 miles in the Coconino and Prescott national forests in 2018 when he got lost. He didn’t have enough water and started three different fires...
AZFamily
Pickleball is pitting neighbors against neighbors, leading to lawsuits in Arizona
Mayes said they aren’t doing enough to protect users, and it’s becoming more of a problem each year, leaving hundreds of people in financial ruin. Former Mesa officer Kaylon Hall was indicted on felony charges for allegedly shooting at a driver speeding away. Northern Arizona residents preparing for...
prescottenews.com
On heels of pandemic, Valley hospitality industry eyes potential windfall from Super Bowl 57 – Cronkite News
With the prospect of great weather and a highly competitive game, NFL fans have traveled from around the country to visit the Valley and experience the pageantry surrounding Super Bowl 57. Behind the scenes, the hospitality industry is excited about the financial boost the event at State Farm Stadium in...
Arizona witness reports three oval-shaped objects hovering in triangle formation
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Be My Travel Muse
The 11 Best Things to Do in Arizona in March
Arizona’s dramatic canyons, cactus-speckled deserts, and rich cultural heritage are beckoning to you! As one of the least popular months to visit, March is the state’s tourism sweet spot, because the weather is spectacular, yet you won’t find many crowds. If you’re seeking out the best things...
azbigmedia.com
Here are the challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona
Challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona and possible solutions to those problems, were the subject of a public webinar on Thursday hosted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Water Quality Division. DEEPER DIVE: Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona. Water systems in...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
a-z-animals.com
How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?
The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
Arizona State: Winter storm brings cold temperatures and strong winds to Northern Arizona, blizzard-like conditions
News Recap: Northern Arizona is expected to experience cold temperatures, strong winds, snow, and rain showers over the next few days. Two storm systems are expected to impact the area, bringing blizzard-like conditions on Tuesday and widespread snowfall throughout the week. A winter weather advisory has been issued and residents are advised to prepare for sub-zero temperatures. Northern Arizona will face lingering showers and strong winds through Wednesday.
Take Your Ghost Hunting Skills On A Roadtrip To Arizona And NM
El Paso is loaded with haunted hot spots. If you've already experienced them, it's time for you to branch out a little. If you haven't visited El Paso's haunted places, you totally should. There are several tours around town that will show you the creepiest spots. For more info, click here and here.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for the Metro and Mountain Areas of Arizona This Morning Through the Evening; 2-13-2023
Arizona Weather Force has issued a Thunderstorm Watch effective this morning, until 8pm this evening for two thirds of Arizona from West-Central, Central, and the Eastern half of the state so read on for details …
OnlyInYourState
You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Arizona Is Hiding In This Tiny Town
While there’s no denying the beauty of famous natural wonders in Arizona like the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley, they’re a far cry from hidden gems. Tucked away inside Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in the tiny town of Ajo, however, is a secret treasure that few people know exists: Quitobaquito Springs. These natural pools feed into a pond that supports some of the most endangered species on earth – species that you won’t find anywhere else in the world. See for yourself:
Phoenix New Times
Catalytic Converter Theft Could Soon Be a Felony in Arizona
Catalytic converters — those shiny, tubular emission control devices in a vehicle's exhaust pipe — contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three valuable precious metals. Skilled thieves can get their sticky fingers on a catalytic converter in mere seconds and disappear without a trace. On Thursday, Republicans and Democrats...
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, Arizona – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Arizona schools rank among top producers of Fulbright Scholars
The University of Arizona, Arizona State University and Chandler-Gilbert Community College ranked among the top producers of Fulbright Scholars.
Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location
A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new Arizona location this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Arizona That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Did you know Arizona is home to the world’s largest collection of miniature airplanes? How about the fact that the sunniest city on earth can be found in our state? There are plenty of quirky fun facts about Arizona that sound made up. Here are 10 of the most unbelievable:
knau.org
Wind, cold temperatures, and another round of snow for northern and central Arizona
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of the region until 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the greater Flagstaff area could receive up to 4" of snow before the warning expires. A separate Winter Storm Warming will to into effect Tuesday at 6 a.m. through...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement. Officers used the data from the teen's ankle monitoring device to check out places the two had been and ultimately got surveillance video. Valley Metro's security short-staffed during Super Bowl week. Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:22...
