Arizona State

Fronteras Desk

Lost Arizona hiker found guilty of starting 3 forest fires in 2018

A Tempe man was found guilty Monday of starting three separate forest fires in northern Arizona in 2018. Philip Powers set out to hike about 18 miles in the Coconino and Prescott national forests in 2018 when he got lost. He didn’t have enough water and started three different fires...
TEMPE, AZ
Be My Travel Muse

The 11 Best Things to Do in Arizona in March

Arizona’s dramatic canyons, cactus-speckled deserts, and rich cultural heritage are beckoning to you! As one of the least popular months to visit, March is the state’s tourism sweet spot, because the weather is spectacular, yet you won’t find many crowds. If you’re seeking out the best things...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here are the challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona

Challenges facing rural water systems in Arizona and possible solutions to those problems, were the subject of a public webinar on Thursday hosted by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) Water Quality Division. DEEPER DIVE: Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona. Water systems in...
ARIZONA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
a-z-animals.com

How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?

The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
ARIZONA STATE
Stanley

Arizona State: Winter storm brings cold temperatures and strong winds to Northern Arizona, blizzard-like conditions

News Recap: Northern Arizona is expected to experience cold temperatures, strong winds, snow, and rain showers over the next few days. Two storm systems are expected to impact the area, bringing blizzard-like conditions on Tuesday and widespread snowfall throughout the week. A winter weather advisory has been issued and residents are advised to prepare for sub-zero temperatures. Northern Arizona will face lingering showers and strong winds through Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
OnlyInYourState

You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Arizona Is Hiding In This Tiny Town

While there’s no denying the beauty of famous natural wonders in Arizona like the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley, they’re a far cry from hidden gems. Tucked away inside Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in the tiny town of Ajo, however, is a secret treasure that few people know exists: Quitobaquito Springs. These natural pools feed into a pond that supports some of the most endangered species on earth – species that you won’t find anywhere else in the world. See for yourself:
AJO, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Catalytic Converter Theft Could Soon Be a Felony in Arizona

Catalytic converters — those shiny, tubular emission control devices in a vehicle's exhaust pipe — contain platinum, palladium, and rhodium, three valuable precious metals. Skilled thieves can get their sticky fingers on a catalytic converter in mere seconds and disappear without a trace. On Thursday, Republicans and Democrats...
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, Arizona – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the type […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location

A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new Arizona location this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
PHOENIX, AZ

