UFC 284 video: Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett face off for interim title fight

PERTH, Australia – Ahead of the interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284, contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett faced off for the first time at the pre-fight press conference.

With reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski chasing the lightweight belt in the main event, Rodriguez (14-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Emmett (18-2 MMA, 9-2 UFC) will look to keep the 145-pound division going when they clash for interim gold in Saturday’s co-headliner.

For the first time since the matchup was booked, Rodriguez and Emmett engaged in a staredown, and both men acted professionally.

UFC 284 takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

