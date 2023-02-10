Read full article on original website
Related
gamblingnews.com
NorthStar Gaming Received Playtech Investment of C$12.25m
Canadian sports betting company NorthStar Gaming announced it has received a strategic investment of C$12.25 million ($9.19 million) from Playtech by way of a convertible debenture loan. Accelerate Growth, Expand User Base. The funds provided by Playtech completed the concurrent financing NorthStar Gaming needs in connection with its reverse takeover...
gamblingnews.com
UKGC Vows to Strike Balance in Introduction of Affordability Checks
The topic of how these checks have affected gamblers and the industry overall has been making headlines for weeks now. There were many stories where punters were being required to submit personal financial information, and some were so reluctant, they claim they’d rather turn to the black market. Confusion...
gamblingnews.com
Senet Chooses Norths Collective as First Company to Undergo RG Assessment
The new program seeks to combat gambling-related harm as well as ensure that gambling operators are not impacted by financial crimes such as money laundering. To achieve this, participants in the program undergo an extensive assessment that seeks to ensure their compliance with Senet Assure. Lauded as the first-of-its-kind program,...
gamblingnews.com
Stram Entertainment Is Ready to Acquire FansUnite Entertainment’s Affiliate Brand
As announced by FansUnite Entertainment Inc, BestOdds.com’s operator Stram Entertainment has signed a strategic deal to acquire BetPrep. The decision was made as a result of FansUnite’s strategy to optimize its operations, focus on profit, and accelerate its revenue growth. The international entertainment and sports company that offers...
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Made a Game-Changing Shift in Production and Delivery
With Tesla vehicles' current price cuts and slight price increases I think something very important is happening, which is very important to note. What's happening behind Tesla's price cuts and price increases is big and not many people talk about it. I didn't see it either, until one of our viewers on our Torque News Youtube channel mentioned in a comment. Tesla is making a big normalization of its production and delivery process using the price elasticity concept.
gamblingnews.com
New EPIC Risk Management Study Published Ahead of Government White Paper
The study Gambling Harm Prevention in Sport Review was led by EPIC’s Pro Sport Advisory Board (PSAB), established in October 2021, and focuses on recommendations for professional sports clubs, leagues, and governing bodies to tackle problem gambling. EPIC Emphasizes the Need for a Collaborative Approach to Partnerships. Of particular...
gamblingnews.com
Scientific Games and Optimove Ink Unique Lottery Partnership
The worldwide supplier of retail and digital products, services and technology for sports betting and lottery operators has inked the deal with Optimove for six months, from April to September. The customer relationship management (CRM) software provider that became bet365’s first third-party supplier will collaborate with a number of state lotteries in five US states as part of the deal.
freightwaves.com
Cummins sees billions from its hydrogen electrolyzer business
The New Power division at Cummins Inc. probably won’t break even on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization before 2027. But when it does, it may never look back. One reason is its investment in producing electrolyzers, a critical enabler to making hydrogen fuel for zero-emission long-haul trucking among myriad other uses.
gamblingnews.com
Bally’s Corporation Says Robeson Reeves to Replace Lee Fenton as CEO
The global casino-entertainment company with a constantly growing offering of sports betting and iGaming products has announced its current chief executive officer Lee Fenton will be replaced by its interactive department president – Reeves. Fenton Will Also Leave Bally’s Board of Directors. The decision will come into effect...
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood explains the real reason behind tech layoffs
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood gives her perspective on what factors are driving the layoffs in the technology industry on "Mornings with Maria."
gamblingnews.com
Danish Gambling Authority Scores Win Against Illegal Bingo Operator
The executive authority that is busy guaranteeing the protection of Danish gamblers against illegal and unfair forms of gambling first discovered the unnamed gambling operator’s illegal services in 2019. The Operator Breached the Danish Gambling Monopoly Rules. Supervised by the Danish Ministry of Taxation, Spillemyndigheden found that the respective...
A Former Flight Attendant Shared The Plus Side Of Each Seat & How To Be A Model Passenger
From seat swaps to control of the window shade, airline passenger debates have really taken off online in recent months and it doesn't look like they'll be slowing down anytime soon. TikTok is full of videos featuring different situations on airplanes and while many of us like to choose sides,...
Tesla’s Biggest Competitors Is Moving Into Mexico
BYD is one of the largest EV makers in the world and a direct rival to Tesla in China. The company is expanding into Mexico. The post Tesla’s Biggest Competitors Is Moving Into Mexico appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Tesla adjusts electric vehicle pricing in the US again
Tesla is again adjusting pricing for its electric vehicle in the US – making it the fourth time in just over a month. It’s starting to be difficult to keep up with Tesla’s price changes lately. As we previously reported, Tesla started the month by implementing drastic...
OilPrice.com
The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution
Renewables are hailed as a potential solution to the world’s energy problem, but it might not be as easy as simply installing more turbines or solar panels. Renewable tech is incredibly complex and requires a lot of support in order to function. Increasingly complex energy solutions are undoubtedly powerful...
Thrillist
These Are the Best Hotels in America, According to U.S. News & World Report
Before you head to Google Flights to start browsing flight prices, you should do some scouting on what kind of accommodations you'll have access to. There's nothing more irritating than finding out you've got limited and unappealing options after you've already set your mind to visiting a specific city for your annual vacation. For a road map to the best hotels all around the world, US News & World Report's 2023 ranking is essential research.
CBC News
A look at the sneaky fees at Canada's biggest tourist spot that some call 'a total cash grab'
With around 14 million annual visitors, Niagara Falls is already a potential cash cow to the many area businesses serving tourists. But at some of them, visitors are finding contentious fees added to their bills — and CBC Marketplace has found they're growing. If noticed at all, tourists typically...
Comments / 0