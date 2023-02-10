Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase Claims its Staking Products Are Not Securities as COIN Slumps 22% Weekly
There is no imbalance of information in staking, the company said in its blog post. All eyes in the crypto community have been on the SEC and its decision to pursue certain crypto staking offerings in the States. After Kraken, many believe Coinbase will be next to have to settle...
New York Regulator Reportedly Stops Paxos From Issuing BUSD, but is it Just FUD?
Although some renowned media outlets claimed Binance sent a statement, CZ suggested it could be FUD. The world’s largest crypto exchange has reportedly admitted that the New York Department of Financial Services has ordered Paxos to stop issuing the Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. BUSD is the seventh-largest cryptocurrency, with...
Here’s When Paxos Will Stop Minting Binance USD (BUSD)
Paxos will cease the issuance of BUSD tokens from February 21. The US-based blockchain infrastructure platform – Paxos Trust Company – will stop the issuance of new Binance stablecoins (BUSD) from February 21. Despite this, the firm said it has a “strong corporate balance sheet” and vowed to...
Binance Coin Dumps Below $300 Following News From US Regulators: Market Watch
Binance Coin has dropped by over 5% in the past 24 hours following the news regarding BUSD and Paxos. Bitcoin had tapped $22,000 hours before the latest regulatory scrutiny coming from the US, this time going after Paxos and the BUSD stablecoin the company issues. Somewhat expectedly, the altcoins have...
DeFi Could Face Challenges Due to SEC’s Crackdown on Crypto Staking: Lido DAO Exec
Blish believes the biggest challenge would emerge if the SEC decides that no U.S. citizen should interact with crypto staking protocols. Jacob Blish, the head of business development at Lido DAO, the decentralized autonomous organization behind the largest liquid staking protocol, believes the recent SEC crackdown on crypto staking services could cause new challenges for decentralized finance (DeFi).
Crypto Market Cap Maintains $1T as Lido (LDO) Recovers 10%: Weekend Watch
Lido Dao continues with its highly-volatile performance as of late. Bitcoin’s recent freefall seems to have stopped for now, as the asset has calmed at just under $22,000. Most altcoins have even registered minor daily increases. Some, such as HBAR and Lido Dao, have even soared by double-digits. Bitcoin...
Here’s How Darknet Markets Scrambled for Users After Hydra’s Collapse: Report
Chainalysis found similarities in the on-chain data of Hydra and OMG, suggesting a link between the platforms’ operators. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis has published a new report detailing the dynamics of darknet markets and fraud shops after the former giant Hydra Market collapsed due to joint actions from authorities in Germany and the United States.
Aave Considers Freezing BUSD Following NYDFS Enforcement
Aave may distance itself from BUSD before redemptions for the token possibly shut down next year. Members of the Aave community – a widely used decentralized lending protocol – are mulling a freeze on BUSD after a wave of regulatory pressure against its issuer, Paxos, on Monday. A...
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys $9.2M Worth of Coinbase’s COIN Amid Price Drops
Coinbase shares have taken a hit after the SEC-Kraken settlement last week that ended up with the exchange shutting down staking services for US customers. Cathie Wood, Founder and CEO of Ark Invest, continues to be bullish on Coinbase, whose share price is down by nearly 85% from its all-time high of $348.98 on November 12, 2021.
Tron Generated $48 Million in Revenue in Q4, 2022: Research
Messari revealed that Tron’s financial results in Q4 outperformed those from Q3, while user transactions were also on the rise. According to figures provided by Messari, the decentralized digital platform – Tron – made a revenue of $47.9 million in the last quarter of 2022, a 25% increase compared to Q3.
Dubai’s University CUD to Embrace Crypto Payments
The Canadian University of Dubai joined forces with Binance to allow payments in BTC, ETH, and other crypto assets. The Canadian University of Dubai (CUD) partnered with Binance to enable students to pay their fees in digital currencies. With the recent collaboration, the exchange dived deeper into the local ecosystem....
Nexo Reveals Date When it Will Halt Earn Program for US Customers
The crypto lender has urged US-based customers to withdraw their funds soon. Nexo will stop providing its Earn Interest Product to US customers as of April 1, 2023. This is a direct consequence of the company’s recent settlement with US regulators, in which it had to pay $45 million in fines.
Stablecoin Issuer Paxos Faces SEC Wrath Over Binance USD Coin: WSJ
The SEC is upping the ante in its war on the industry. After Kraken, its next target is reportedly stablecoin issuer Paxos. According to reports on Feb. 12 citing ‘people familiar with the matter,’ the SEC plans to take action against Paxos over the Binance stablecoin, BUSD. The...
Bitcoin Dipped Below $22K But Bulls Might Be Preparing Another Push Higher (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s recent rally has improved the overall sentiment among market participants. This change of scene has spurred a positive momentum across the industry as signs of a bull market start popping. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The $25K price region has been the most significant barrier in...
Here’s Why Rich Dad, Poor Dad Author Believes BTC Will Reach $500K in 3 Years
Kiyosaki predicted a “giant” market crash that could eventually boost BTC’s pice to $500,000 and gold to $5,000. Robert Kiyosaki – the author of the bestseller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” – thinks bitcoin will surge to $500,000 by 2025 due to an incoming market crash and a consecutive distrust in the US dollar.
India’s Retail CBDC Pilot Onboards 50K Users, RBI to Continue with ‘Go Slow’ Approach
Launched in 5 cities through eight banks, the retail e-rupee experiment will add 9 cities and five banks in the next phase. India’s retail CBDC pilot, launched on December 1, has onboarded 50,000 users and 5,000 merchants. In the two-month period, 0.77 million e-rupee transactions were carried out, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.
Massive Gaming Announces World’s First Stable Blockchain-Based Social Casino Games
[PRESS RELEASE – Seattle, Washington, 10th February 2023]. Massive Gaming, NEOWIZ’s overseas affiliate, plans to launch 3 different series of social casino games; House of Slots, House of Poker and House of Blackjack, with a combination of Web3-based Play and Earn content and blockchain technology within the first half-year of 2023. Before and after launch, token airdrops, and game NFT free minting will be included. This will be the world’s first stable blockchain technology-based social casino game since it is intended to provide users with an opportunity to experience the game’s Play and Earn ecosystem pre-launch.
