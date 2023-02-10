Quantum computers hold the promise of amazing advances in numerous fields. So why are cybersecurity experts so worried about Q-Day? What must be done now to prepare?. As I was scrolling through my LinkedIn feed a few weeks back, I became captivated by a post from Michael McLaughlin, a cybersecurity expert who has been interviewed several times for this blog on various topics. Michael was highlighting an excellent article by Chuck Brooks in Forbes on the impact that Q-Day — the day that quantum computers will have the power to “break the Internet” — will have on the global cybersecurity industry.

