techaiapp.com

Coinbase Argues Its Staking Services Are Not Securities, Criticizes SEC Regulatory Approach – Bitcoin News

Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S., has stated that the staking services offered on its platform do not constitute securities. The statements, made in the wake of the $30 million settlement that Kraken, another U.S.-based crypto exchange, completed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), also criticize the institution’s approach to the issue.
techaiapp.com

Binance Stablecoin Backer Ordered to Stop Issuing Token: Binance CEO

New York’s chief financial regulator has ordered Paxos, the company behind the stablecoin of major crypto exchange Binance, to stop issuing the token, Paxos said in a statement on Monday. The Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin, one of the world’s biggest, is issued and redeemed by New York-based Paxos Trust...
techaiapp.com

PayPal Pauses Work on Stablecoin Amid Increased Crypto Scrutiny by Regulators

PayPal Holdings Inc. is pausing work on its stablecoin as regulators increase scrutiny of cryptocurrencies and a key partner in the project faces a probe by the New York State Department of Financial Services. PayPal had hoped to debut the stablecoin, which will be backed one for one by the...
techaiapp.com

Risks Averted, but Transparency Needed – Bitcoin News

According to a recent mission statement published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), El Salvador has adopted bitcoin as legal tender and has avoided risks so far. The IMF states that the risks have not materialized due to the limited use of bitcoin. However, the United Nations financial agency warns that if its legal tender status drives growth, it could pose risks to the country’s “financial integrity and stability.”
FLORIDA STATE
techaiapp.com

Block Sizes Exceeding 3 MB Now Common on Bitcoin Blockchain as Ordinal Inscription Demand Rises – Bitcoin News

Since Luxor, a bitcoin mining pool, mined a record-setting 3.96 MB block (#774,628) on the Bitcoin blockchain, block sizes have been larger than they were prior to that block height in the past 12 days. Statistics show that blocks larger than 3 MB are now quite common, and demand for Ordinal inscriptions has risen as they have surpassed 65,000 this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
techaiapp.com

Ford’s reportedly working on a $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan

Ford’s gearing up to announce a $3.5 billion battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, according to a report from Automotive News. In an advisory obtained by the outlet, the automaker says it will reveal the news of the factory on Monday in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), a company that creates lithium iron phosphate batteries for electric vehicles (EVs), including the Mustang Mach-E.
MARSHALL, MI
techaiapp.com

Week in review: VMware ESXi servers under attack, ChatGPT’s malicious potential, Reddit breached

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. While governments pass privacy laws, companies struggle to change. In this Help Net Security interview, Bill Tolson, VP of Compliance and eDiscovery at Archive360, discusses how organizations should ensure privacy is built into the design process, cybersecurity investments for better privacy, and much more.
techaiapp.com

AI in Gaming Industry – Yeah Hub

AI has impacted numerous aspects of the gambling industry, like at Betshah. It has expanded the field’s possibilities, allowing machines to accomplish nearly anything. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in nearly every gaming industry, from game designers to operators keeping tabs on player activity. Outside of the industry, AI...
techaiapp.com

Two-year-old Zeekr raises $750M at $13B valuation • TechCrunch

The news comes just two months after Zeekr said it had confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S. At the time, Reuters reported that the electric carmaker was seeking over $1 billion in proceeds at a valuation of more than $10 billion. TechCrunch has reached out to Zeekr regarding its IPO status.
techaiapp.com

Tech layoffs in 2023: A timeline

Though technology companies announced massive layoffs last year, 2023 is looking much worse, as tech giants including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM, SAP, Salesforce, and Facebook parent company Alphabet announce sweeping jobs cuts. The problem: Big Tech went on a hiring binge during the pandemic when lockdowns sparked a tech buying...

